Kanye West’s Bullying Against Pete Davidson Got Comedian Into Therapy

Pete Davidson couldn’t take Kanye’s bullying.

Pete Davidson had to go into trauma therapy due to months of bullying done by the rapper Kanye West. According to People magazine, a source close to the former actor Saturday Night Live said he is seeking treatment for the attacks he suffered while dating his ex-wife. Kanye, Kim Kardashian. “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics are a trigger for [Pete], and he had to seek help,” the source said. “[Pete] doesn’t regret dating Kim and wants to make it very clear that she has supported him throughout their relationship. Moving forward, he just wants to focus on his career.”

Davidson and Kardashian started dating around October 2021, shortly after she first hosted SNL. The couple decided to split last week after about nine months of dating. “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules,” said a source. “They both travel all the time and it was difficult.”

Shortly after the split was announced, Kanye returned to Instagram with a newspaper post that read, “Skete Davidson dead at 28.” (Kanye gave the comic actor the nickname during the height of the harassment.) At the same time, Kanye West also attacked the current enemy Kid Cudi using the same fake newspaper. The headline read, “Kid Cudi Intended to Play at Funeral, But Was Afraid of Bottles Thrown,” a reference to Cudi’s performance at Rolling Loud Miami, which ended with Cudi walking off stage after being hit in the face with a bottle.

Kanye and I took care have been at odds for some time. In February he attacked Kid Cudi because of your friendship with Davidson, then took aim again at the 28-year-old and accused him of having an affair with Hillary Clinton. That was just the tip of the iceberg, however. Kanye also decapitated a claymation version of Davidson in the “Eazy” video and buried him alive. But, as the source told the channel, Davidson “has no regrets.”