Kevin Durant could end up being traded for ex-Lakers player

The New Orleans Pelicans are still interested in negotiating to have Kevin Durant on their team, despite a “salty” asking price from the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets are looking to get “an All-Star-level player, rotation players, and significant draft compensation” in exchange for Durant.

Winfield noted that the Pelicans could offer a trade that verifies all of these demands with the inclusion of our old acquaintance Brandon Ingram, as well as Herbert Jones, Devonte’ Graham, Jose Alvarado, and draft picks acquired as part of previous deals, such as the Lakers themselves. and Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie Irving joins forces with Kevin Durant. How does this affect the Lakers?

Things are getting really ugly in Brooklyn.

After Kevin Durant gave the Nets board an ultimatum, specifically asking team owner Joe Tsai to choose between him or head coach Steve Nash and team GM Sean Marks, it seems Kyrie Irving feels the same way, according to published in an article in the New York Post.

“Kevin Durant doesn’t seem to be the only Nets player who isn’t enamored of the leadership style of GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. A source close to the Nets organization has indicated that Kyrie Irving isn’t too happy with the duo either.

“Kyrie Irving hates these guys,” the source told Josh Kosman of The New York Post. “He thinks Nash is terrible and Marks is really bad.”

On Monday, The Post confirmed The Athletic’s report that Durant told Tsai that the Nets boss would have to choose between the player or his coach and GM. The meeting took place in London after Durant requested a trade from the Nets a year after signing a four-year, $198 million contract extension.

The funny thing is that Kyrie and Durant chose to come to Brooklyn while Marks was in charge. They met with him, talked to him and chose to commit to the Nets with him in charge. What would have happened in the last three years to completely change how the duo feels about Marks?

On the Lakers side, Rob Pelinka seems to be patiently waiting for the situation to unfold. If Durant’s dissatisfaction was already a problem for the team, given that the Nets will hardly prefer to get rid of the player, the weight of Kyrie’s opinion could make the duo continue playing there, is that the team has a new coach and a new GM next season.

It is not yet known how this story will end, but probably, the Lakers will need to adopt plan B to finish their team for the games that start next October.

Lakers negotiated three-team trade for Russell Westbrook

When it comes to Russell Westbrook, the teams that are most attached to the player are the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers. However, another scenario that emerged is a deal with the Utah Jazz.

Lakers, Jazz and Knicks discussed a three-team deal that would include Donovan Mitchell and Westbrook, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“The proposed three-team swap scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and going through a buyout. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, and a two-player combination, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson. With Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks would also have to part ways with veterans like Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work.”

In theory, it all makes a lot of sense. The Knicks and Lakers can scrape together enough draft picks to satisfy the Jazz as they swap Mitchell and Westbrook as the two main salary pieces of the scheme.

If the Lakers brought in Patrick Beverley, it would be an interesting acquisition considering his history with the Lakers as an antagonist. At the same time, Beverley openly declared her desire to play with LeBron and the Lakers.

Now, which of the remaining three the Lakers would want is unclear. It’s also unclear whether just two of those players would be enough, although that would also depend on the number of draft picks the Lakers would have to include. Jordan Clarkson obviously has history in Los Angeles and playing with LeBron, but Bojan Bogdanovic would greatly help the team’s lack of shooting, as would Malik Beasley.

When compared to offerings by Kyrie Irving or Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, this seems like a far third option. However, in an offseason where there are few options to trade Westbrook, it is necessary to explore all of them.

For now, the Lakers are unlikely to be operating with much of a sense of urgency as their Plan A remains to acquire Irving. Only when a trade for Irving becomes a clear impossibility will the Lakers move forward.

The deadline for the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook

If Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Lakers at the end of September, when the teams’ media day takes place, things will be very confusing in Los Angeles. Even by the standards of a franchise that is used to experiencing moments of tension, and even for a franchise that has dealt with Shaq and Kobe’s drama, this year could be even more nerve-racking.

Does this put pressure on the Lakers to find a deal before training camp? In his latest article in The Athletic, journalist Jovan Buha scored very well, calling the start of the leg a “soft deadline” for the Lakers to trade Russ.

“… there will come a time when the Lakers will have to decide if they are willing to continue playing hard and risk losing their window to trade Westbrook. There is a feeling among some that training camp is an easy time frame to trade Westbrook. is on the roster at the end of September, there will be a major distraction off the court, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s view of his role and responsibilities.

This feeling will not go away. That’s not the main reason why the Lakers should trade Westbrook — it’s because he wouldn’t be fulfilling his gigantic contract and it’s a below-average adjustment as a third option — but it’s certainly an auxiliary motivation.”

The Lakers have declined to put the two available first-round picks — 2027 and 2029 — on any trade offers so far, particularly for Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving or Indiana’s Buddy Hield and Myles Turner duo. The Lakers reportedly prefer the Irving trade, but the Nets want to handle Kevin Durant’s trade request before turning to Irving, so that remains in the background.

If Rob Pelinka wants to make a trade for Westbrook before the media day – and most likely anytime, including February, the trade deadline – the board will have to include both choices. Are the Lakers willing to go all in? If LeBron James signs a contract extension, which means he won’t be a free agent after this season, will the Lakers be more comfortable with both picks in a deal?

Or will media day be a wave of questions about LeBron’s relationship with Westbrook, and how new manager Darvin Ham plans to make Westbrook play defense and make sacrifices that Frank Vogel couldn’t? Followed by training camp and season with almost daily reports on Westbrook’s trades and how he’s doing for the season.

Whatever happens, it will be another season that will put everyone at the Lakers in check.