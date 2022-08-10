Kindness makes man stay with garage blocked for almost a year in the UK – News

Omar Badran lived a nightmare that lasted almost a year when his garage at his home was blocked by an unknown driver’s car in Stoke, UK.

He allowed a stranger to park the car at the site in December 2021, but he did not imagine that the man would never show up again to clear the place.

What was supposed to be an act of kindness turned into an ordeal that lasted for months as the Stoke resident had to fight to have the car towed from his property.

According to Badran, the owner of the car even refused to remove the car from the temporary location before disappearing.





“I agreed [que o veículo desconhecido ficasse na garagem] on the condition that when I wanted to use my car again, I could,” said Badran.

The owner of the vacancy still tried the legal ways to solve the situation, but was surprised to find that the removal of property from a third party is much more complicated than he imagined.

“I was shocked by my initial search, it’s legally a gray area and you might not be able to get the council, the police or the DVLA (government driver and vehicle licensing agency) to do anything about it,” he explained. “I called all these places and they said they couldn’t do anything.”

He finally found a solution when he discovered that a misdemeanor occurs when someone makes a mistake against another person. Liability law allows individuals to claim damages against the person who wronged them.

“It took me several weeks and a lot of stress, I thought I was going to get stuck in a very bad situation that would involve thousands of pounds spent in civil court.”





Badran then put a sign on the windshield of the car in his garage saying that under the Crimes Act, the vehicle would be scrapped within a week if the owner didn’t pick it up.

After eight months of legal wrangling, the Stroke resident had the unknown driver’s car removed from his garage. As the owner made no complaints, the engine was sent to a junkyard.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



