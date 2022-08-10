KNIP11, KNHY11 and 18 more FIIs are expected to reduce dividends due to deflation, report points out; ifix rises

In a report by Guide Investimentos, Fernando Siqueira and Caio Ventura, brokerage analysts, list the 20 real estate funds that will most feel the effects of the 0.68% deflation calculated by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in July.

In the document, experts confirm that the drop in inflation last month will reduce the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of “paper” FIIs – those that invest in fixed income securities linked to price indices and the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate).

“This does not mean that the dividends will be zero or negative”, ponders Siqueira. “In addition, it is possible to see that some funds will suffer more than others”, he ponders.

Among the funds that could suffer most from July’s deflation, the Guide report points out, are the Kinea Price Index (KNIP11) and the Kinea High Yield (KNHY11).

Ventura explains that most of the dividends paid by these FIIs are generated by IPCA-indexed securities, making the portfolios more sensitive to variations in the index. The correlation between the dividend yield portfolio and the indicator can reach 90%, as in the case of the Kinea Price Index and the Kinea High Yield. Check out the full list:

P/VP – Price to Book Value – the closer to 1, the closer the fund is to fair value. Above the threshold, it signals a share traded at a premium, and below it, at a discount.

DY 12m – Rate of return with dividend (dividend yield) for the last 12 months.

Ventura also recalls that the current scenario does not imply a structural risk for “paper” funds. Historically, he points out, the dividend distributed by this asset class has been higher than that transferred by “brick” funds. Reducing inflation should close the income gap.

“We emphasize that real estate receivables funds [FIIs de ‘papel’] should continue to offer a profitability premium in relation to ‘brick’ funds and remain essential in portfolio allocations”, points out Ventura.

In any case, reinforces Siqueira, the moment suggests that investors take a closer look at “brick” FIIs – which invest directly in real estate in segments such as corporate slabs, offices and shopping malls.

“We believe that brick funds offer a timely acquisition window for capital gains in the medium and long term, especially considering the greater expectation of reversal in the cycle of high interest rates and the high level of discounts present in the segments”, points out Siqueira.

ifix today

In this Wednesday’s session (10), the IFIX – index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 11:40 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.18%, at 2,830 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (10):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) KFOF11 Kinea FoF foF 3.49 HGFF11 CSHG FoF foF 2.35 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics 2.13 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 1.83 KNRI11 Kinea Real Estate Income Hybrid 1.7

Biggest casualties of this Wednesday (10):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HCTR11 Hectare Titles and Val. furniture -2.29 REC11 REC Receivables Titles and Val. furniture -1.39 RBRR11 RBR High Grade Yield Titles and Val. furniture -1.23 DEVA11 Devant Titles and Val. furniture -1.12 IRDM11 Iridium Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. furniture -1.08

New action by the FII Nossa Senhora de Lourdes against Rede D’Or; SPX SYN Multistrategia hires a market maker

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

FII Nossa Senhora de Lourdes (NSLU11) charges BRL 5.2 million from Rede D’Or, the fund’s tenant

FII Hospital Nossa Senhora de Lourdes initiated a new lawsuit to collect R$ 5.2 million from Rede D’Or, lessee of the fund and administrator of the hospital with the same name as the portfolio, located in the south of São Paulo.

The amount is the result of a previous process in which the Court ordered the company to reveal the hospital’s gross billing between August 2016 and May 2017.

Under the contract, the lessee would be required to pay a fixed monthly rent or a variable rent, which would correspond to 8% of the monthly gross revenue – and possibly higher than the amount received by the fund in recent years.

In a material fact released this Tuesday (9), the Nossa Senhora de Lourdes FII explained that the provision in the contract would not have been observed and the fund failed to receive R$ 5.2 million from Rede D’Or.

The two parties – fund and lessee – have had a series of clashes in court in recent years. In one of them, the portfolio had to return R$ 27 million that it received in excess from the tenant.

SPX SYN Multistrategia (SPXS11) hires Banco Fator as a market maker

FII SPX SYN Multiestratégia announced the hiring of Banco Fator to act as market maker for the fund’s shares. The contract has a term of up to one year with a minimum term of three months.

Recognized and authorized by B3, the market maker aims to stimulate the liquidity of shares and avoid artificial fluctuations in securities.

According to the portfolio management, the provision of services by Banco Fator starts this Wednesday (10th).

Considered a hybrid fund – which invests in real estate, securities linked to the real estate sector and shares of other FIIs –, the SPX SYN Multiestratégia began trading this Tuesday (9) on B3.

dividends today

Check out which are the six funds that distribute income this Wednesday (10):

ticker Background Performance FIIB11 Brazil Industrial BRL 3.50 VERE11 Path BRL 2.11 EDFO11B Ed. Ourinvest BRL 1.68 CRFF11 Caixa Rio Bravo FoF II BRL 0.59 CXRI11 Caixa Rio Bravo FoF BRL 0.55 ELDO11B Eldorado BRL 0.49

Giro Imobiliário: “paper” FIIs: with deflation in the IPCA in July, is it time to buy, sell or hold the receivables funds?

“Paper” real estate funds – focused on investing in fixed income securities linked to inflation indices or the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate) – have been the darlings of investors in the segment in recent years. The passion for these FIIs, however, gave a shudder with the announcement of deflation measured by the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) in July – and the possibility of cutting the turbocharged dividends of the portfolios.

Considered shielded from inflation and interest rate advances, precisely because they buy securities that accompany the rise in these indicators, “paper” funds boast an average appreciation of 27% in the last two years, according to the Teva Index of Paper Real Estate Funds. . In the period, “brick” funds – which invest directly in real estate – fell 2.3%. The Ifix, the index of the most traded FIIs on the B3, dropped 3.21%.

But it was the rising dividends from the “paper” funds that really won over investors. In the list of the ten biggest payers of the year – until the month of July – nine were FIIs that invest in securities such as certificates of real estate receivables (CRI).

The explanation for the gains of these FIIs is exactly the rise in the Selic – which went from 2% in January 2021 to the current 13.75% – and the increase in indices such as the IPCA, which accumulated 11.89% in 12 months ended in June. It turns out that the tide has turned. In July, the country registered a deflation of 0.68%, according to data released this Tuesday (9) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It was the lowest result in the entire historical series of the indicator.

If “paper” funds – or CRI funds, as they are also known – surfed on the rise of indicators, what will happen to them now that prices are falling? According to analysts interviewed by the InfoMoneythe investor’s decision-making will depend on his strategy and the profile of the fund he has in his portfolio.

Furthermore, they point out that the deflation scenario is one-off and should not be seen as the end of the line for “paper” FIIs.

