Lack of Vitória after great performance, Dalton shows confidence in Yuri and vibrates with “aeronegô” | victory

At the age of 35, goalkeeper Dalton had one of those unforgettable nights in Vitória’s last match, against Mirassol, for Série C. Responsible for at least five difficult defenses, Dalton was the highlight of the red-black team that won by 2 to 1 and arrives alive in the fight for classification for the last round of the first phase of the Terceirona.

+ See more news about Vitória

+ View the C Series leaderboard

– One of [atuações] most striking [da carreira], yea. It’s undeniable. For what the game represented, not only in the individual part. On the part that we would depend on that victory. Employees depend on it, we depend on it. Many people depend on us, not only financially, but the fans as well. When you have this understanding, it’s more pleasant for you to know that a win can do so much. It’s magical, surreal. We’ll keep fighting until the end – said goalkeeper Dalton.

1 of 2 Dalton at a press conference — Photo: Pietro Carpi / EC Vitória / Publicity Dalton at a press conference — Photo: Pietro Carpi / EC Vitória / Publicity

With the victory over Mirassol, Vitória completed seven unbeaten games and saw the chances of classification increase to 45%. Great result and good moment reflected in the affection of the fans, who drew attention with the “aeronegô” in a party at the departure and arrival of the delegation in Salvador.

– We feel the heat, this vibration. I doubt anyone didn’t shiver at that moment. It’s feeling, emotion, heart. It is undeniable to say that we do not take this feeling. The fan is the 12th player. The return was surreal, difficult to measure in words what we felt.

+ Serie C: see chance of classification and risk of relegation for the last round of the first phase

+ See Vitória’s accounts and scenarios to enter the G-8 in the last round and qualify in Serie C

Dalton, however, is out of Vitória’s decisive game. The goalkeeper received the third yellow card in the last match and will be replaced by Yuri Sena, 21 years old, formed at the red-black base. When analyzing the substitute for the confrontation, the veteran remembered Lucas Arcanjo, out of the season due to an injury.

– Before answering, I wanted to point out a situation. If we’re living this moment, it’s not my fault or just that. We’ve played 18 games so far. Our championship is not just this final. I played five games. I wanted to make it clear that if we are in this situation, it is for Lucas too. I experienced the same situation that Lucas is going through in Paysandu. I know how painful it is. I played 13 games until the injury. And after the injury, nobody remembered me when we gained access. I felt it on my skin. It was something that hurt me a lot. Let it be clear and well remembered what he did until my entry. What happens next is a consequence.

– Yuri is a fantastic kid, guy who works a lot with us, has incredible potential. I believe in what he does, in the work he develops. I talked to him before and after the game. Our future depended on that game against Mirassol. Responsibility was very big and still is. He knows the responsibility, conscientious guy, demonstrates it. He’ll do his best,” continues Dalton.

2 of 2 Yuri Sena replaced Dalton against Brasil de Pelotas — Photo: Pietro Carpi / EC Vitória / Disclosure Yuri Sena replaced Dalton against Brasil de Pelotas — Photo: Pietro Carpi / EC Vitória / Publicity

Vitória’s last opponent in the first phase of Serie C is Brasil de Pelotas, 18th placed and still struggling not to be relegated to the Fourth Division. The two teams face each other this Saturday, at 17:00 (Brasília time), at Barradão. Tickets are on sale.

See other excerpts from the press conference:

Emotional control

– We have to have emotional control. It is wisdom to use this to our advantage, to understand that the game is on the field and has to be done in the best possible way. Enthusiasm exists, the charge. It is important that you support us. We need them.

Feeling with the reception of the crowd

– It motivates a lot, makes us think, wants to give something more. When you find yourself in a situation like this when you arrive home on a Monday, it only makes sense to what you do: play football. It’s giving that joy to the fans. It’s surreal, colossal what this crowd does for us.

Has the record of the performance of the last game dropped?

– I don’t credit success to just one person. We play team sports. I understand that there are people who will stand out more, but there are also supporting actors. Tréllez and Rafinha are very important. Their certainty on the field gives us the certainty that the guys who will decide will be up front. But there’s a supporting group that does a lot for them. We are a group and it is the group that will win. I don’t do anything alone. So I believe it, it makes sense to me. And I think that’s how it has to be until the end.

Reason for recovery Victory

– Job. There’s no shortcut. Of course, the results have allowed us to get here. Everything is meritocracy. We fight for this situation, it doesn’t happen for free. We fought for it and we are paying the price. And we have to pay a high price for ranking. It’s fighting, sweating. If there is no sweat, let it be with blood. If there is no blood, let it be with soul.