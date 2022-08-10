Lars Von Trier reveals Parkinson’s, but works on TV series

The nominated filmmaker Oscar and winner of Cannes Palme d’Or Lars Von Trier was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Who revealed the fact was the longtime producer of the artist Louise Vesthin a note released this Monday (via deadline).

“In agreement with Lars von Trier, we would like to inform you that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease before the summer break”, says the document. The statement also guarantees that the filmmaker continues to work on his new TV series, The Kingdom Exodusthe third and final installment of the reboot of his 1990s cult series The Kingdom, which is scheduled to premiere in late August in Venice.

Trier is the most hyped and controversial contemporary Danish filmmaker. He was a captive figure in Canne for nearly 40 years, showing nine films between 1984 and 2011. That year, while promoting Melancholia, he claimed to be “a Nazi” and said to understand Hitler. The statements earned him a nearly ten-year ban from the festival. His return took place in 2018, but out of competition.

The Kingdom was set in the neurosurgery ward of a hospital in Copenhagen, where patients and staff experienced sinister and supernatural. He ended up with several unanswered questions.

