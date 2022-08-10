learn to differentiate unsaturated, saturated and trans fats

One person dies in Brazil every 90 seconds from cardiovascular disease, according to a study released by the Brazilian Society of Cardiology. High cholesterol is behind most deaths, since, when uncontrolled, it becomes a risk factor for strokes, heart attacks and sudden deaths.

Endocrinologist Claudia Chang, from the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM), says that about 70% of the cholesterol circulating in the body is synthesized by the body, while 30% comes from food. According to her, many times, individuals who have a balanced diet can have high cholesterol levels due to genetic reasons.

“There are several factors that promote high cholesterol. Some are modifiable, as they are related to personal lifestyle, such as inadequate diet, obesity and sedentary lifestyle. Others are inherent and unmodifiable, such as the genetic factor. Simple attitudes help in preventing the increase in cholesterol, as well as in reducing it, starting with the adoption of regular physical activity and common sense in food “, details the doctor.

The fats we ingest through food can be allied to help control cholesterol. The endocrinologist explains, however, that it is necessary to know how to make the right choices. The doctor teaches what unsaturated, saturated and trans fats are and which ones help the body:

unsaturated fats

Unsaturated fats are the healthiest and are present in plant foods such as olives, vegetable oils, nuts, and fish. These fats are the main allies for health, as they act in the reduction of bad cholesterol (LDL) and are rich in essential fatty acids, such as omega-3 and omega-6.

In addition, because they have anti-inflammatory action, they collaborate with the immune system, fighting infections caused by viruses and bacteria.

Saturated fat

Saturated fats are found in animal foods, especially red meat and poultry, but also bacon, eggs and dairy products. They are essential for hormone production and help transport vitamins A, D, and K.

However, when consumed in large quantities, this type of fat is deposited in the blood vessels and forms plaques, increasing bad cholesterol levels and, therefore, the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, for them to be allied to health, their consumption should be moderate, at about 10% of the calories ingested daily.

trans fats

Of the three types of fat, they are the only ones that don’t work as allies. Foods with trans fats are the most harmful and therefore should be avoided. “Because they are industrialized, they undergo chemical processing with a high amount of sodium, sugar, hydrogenated fats, dyes, preservatives and other substances that enhance the flavor and make them more attractive to the palate”, explains the endocrinologist.

Despite being foods associated with pleasure, such as sweets, stuffed cookies, ice cream, soft drinks and snacks, these foods are poor in nutrients and greatly increase bad cholesterol levels. People who consume these treats frequently are more likely to develop high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

