Liga buys Nova Fibra and takes 3rd place in broadband ranking in PR

The group leaguecontrolled by Bourdeaux Fundof the investor Nelson Tanurecompleted the purchase process for the New Fiber. The deal brings Ligga’s number of customers to close to 600,000 people, offering different services. The acquisition was approved by CADE and Anatel.

With the purchase, Ligga surpasses Vivo and takes the 3rd position in Paraná’s broadband ranking. In this segment, Ligga now serves around 356 thousand users, against 353 thousand for Vivo. This is another step taken by Ligga towards consolidating itself as a national player in the Telecom sector.

Following its expansion plan, Ligga Telecom concluded its 3rd acquisition. With the deal, the company starts to operate in the markets of São Paulo and Mato Grosso.

In November 2021, the group won 5G licenses to operate in Paraná and São Paulo, in addition to states in the Northern Region. With all the acquisitions, the group is now one of the largest telecom operators in the country, serving an area where around 50% of the national population lives, and with a market value of over R$ 6 billion.

“When we bought Sercomtel and Copel Telecom, we already had in mind the clear objective of creating the largest technology company in the south of the country. With the acquisition of Horizons and, now, Nova Fibra, we have been able to advance by increasing our service capacity in terms of volume and diversification of services”, comments investor Nelson Tanure, adding that Ligga, with its relevant 5G frequency range, will take more connectivity and innovation beyond the borders of Paraná.

This expansion plan is in line with the strategic planning of the Ligga group, formed by the former state-owned company Copel Telecom, Sercomtel and Horizons. Nova Fibra – operator from Paraná that is present in 25 cities in the states of Paraná, Mato Grosso and São Paulo – already had the goal of consolidating itself as one of the largest regional providers in Brazil.

The company ended 2021 with around 90,000 retail users, 3,500 corporate customers, 350 employees and ten approved contractors. “A very important step towards the consolidation of the Paraná market”, celebrated Wendell Oliveira, CEO of the Ligga group.

In addition to Telecom services, Nova Fibra also operates in the Data Center segment, offering IaaS, FwaS, BaaS, CDN services

and cloud storage. The company has, among its clients, banks, multinationals and major players of reference from Paraná and Brazil.

In its structure, Nova Fibra has state-of-the-art equipment from partners such as: Nutanix, Veeam, CommVault, Palo Alto Networks, NSFOCUS and Akamai, which guarantee the best customer experience, offering quality and efficiency of connection and speed of delivery.