Lisca praises Santos’ stance after victory against Coritiba and says he was ‘lucky dumb’

O Santos beat Coritiba 2-1 on Monday night, in a game played at the Couto Pereira stadium. With the triumph, the team jumped to 30 points, in 9th place in the Brazilian Championship. After the duel in the South, coach Lisca spoke about the team winning again away from home.

Peixe had not won a duel away from their domains since the triumph against Juventude, on June 15. And the coach mainly approved the performance of his team in the first stage of the confrontation.

– I think our first half was very good. Full game control. Played by the right and left side. Much more possession of the ball, clairvoyance of our game, but we were still not very aggressive. The Wall did little work for the superiority we had. In the second half they moved well, the team became more aggressive – said Lisca, who added:

– We agreed to press higher, but when they changed, there was no point in pressing anymore. Sánchez also played a great game, not so loose, playing backwards. With defined position. In the second half they scored, the only chance was in the air. We let him in the back, with Léo (Gamalho) he has to have contact all the time. If it goes over his head, he runs to hug.

At the press conference, Lisca took advantage and mentioned other Santos games under his command – duels against Fluminense and Fortaleza, his debut at Peixe. The coach joked that he was a “lucky donkey” in Monday’s game.

– I was the lucky donkey today. I had put Rodrigo and Ângelo there and they both put the move, today Ângelo and Angulo. The kid was brave, stood up, killed the move. Flip that key outside the house. We have a lot more away games. The Fortaleza team is very good, I’m sure they won’t fall. Fluminense doesn’t even need to talk. Coritiba out, now America (MG) out. I have a beautiful story there. We changed the level club. América came out of a Série B, was a semifinalist in the Copa do Brasil, made a great Série A and entered the Libertadores. People didn’t realize it, but football has changed a lot. America, Red Bull, Fortaleza played the Libertadores. And Santos is recovering. Congratulate the board of Santos, captained by President Rueda – completed the coach.

Peixe’s next match in the Brasileirão will be Sunday, against América-MG, at the Independência stadium. Santos is three points behind Internacional, in 6th place, the last team in the Libertadores classification zone.