Live, Datena exposes relationship between Band reporters | TV

“Attention Band reporters, the best team of reporters on Brazilian television already appearing here behind me!”, he announced. Datena right at the beginning of your program, the Brazil Urgent. But unlike what happens on a daily basis, this time the presenter gave away the relationship between two of these reporters.

Joking with her studio mate, Datena snarled: “Bottle, who do you think I should call first?” The reporter, who interacts only by audio, replied: “The César who is facing there!”. The anchor of Brasil Urgente disagreed and continued with the hint: “No! Who do you think I should call first? Aren’t you a gentleman?”

It was then that Felipe Garrafa took the joke and joined Datena’s wave: “Ah! To Giovanna De Boer!”, already said with an air of laughter while the presenter following giving hints about the new couple. “Giovanna, you want me to call”, insisted the anchor.

“Well then, let’s go to a special moment here at Band, with Garrafa already casting Giovanna De Boer on the screen of Brasil Urgente. Can you advertise Giovanna De Boer, Bottle?”, questioned Datena. The reporter then called his girlfriend live on the Saads’ channel: “So, first highlight of the reporter Giovanna De Boer. Good afternoon Giovanna, where are you?”.

The reporter followed her live entry normally, but as soon as it ended, she received a question from the anchor: “The question is: Is it dating or friendship Bottle?”, questioned Datena, joking in the style of Silvio Santos. Soon the reporter Felipe Garrafa, answered without hesitation: “It’s dating!”.

“Just to announce, we have a happy couple here. Young, beautiful! And we wish all the happiness in the world for Garrafa and for Giovanna De Boer. The Bottle is hidden and it turns red in the air, poor thing!”, continued Datena while a romantic song made the mood even more favorable. “Congratulations to you both, I hope it works out”, finally she wished the anchor.