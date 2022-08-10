Live, Luiz Bacci gives unexpected news, journalist cries and generates commotion: “I confess”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/JwzhZZUJLAo” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

This Tuesday (9), the reporter of ‘Record TV Itapoan’, Naiara Oliveirawas surprised live by the presenter Luiz Bacci, who decided to surprise her co-worker by informing her that she would leave the channel’s affiliate in Bahia to work at the station’s headquarters in São Paulo. On the occasion, Naiara’s own mother was summoned to celebrate.

“Oxi, it’s my mother, people!”, she said, scared, who then received further explanations on the subject: “What your mother is celebrating is that from now on, I’m hiring you here at the national record, you will become a reporter for ‘Cidade Alerta’ here in São Paulo starting this month! Open the camera for us to celebrate!”, announced Luiz Bacci.

When celebrating the new achievement, Naiara admitted her emotion, considering that she did not expect the news: “I confess that I lack words to thank you and when I saw the image of my mother, I imagined a thousand things in my head, except that. They caught me right here in Salvador, this damn production!”, she celebrated. Check the moment:

Record TV and Luiz Bacci are accused of fake news

According to information from columnist Rogério Gentile, presenter Luiz Bacci and Record TV were sentenced together in court, due to a news item shown on the program.

According to the journalist, the problem would have started when the report reported that a woman was being threatened by her ex-boyfriend, for the leak of some intimate photos.

Nonetheless, the true version reported that the woman had been the victim of embezzlementafter the ex-affair, who was a police officer, stated that she had outstanding debts to pay to the IRS.

