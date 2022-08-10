Loggi lays off around 15% of its staff and changes president

Loggi laid off 15% of its staff this Monday (8). The layoffs affect all sectors of the parcel delivery company. In addition to the downsizing of its workforce, there was a change of command. The current CFO, Thibaud Lecuyer, assumed the presidency of the company.

In a statement, Loggi explains that the layoffs are part “of a set of actions to increase operational efficiency taken in the last six months to adapt the company to the new global scenario and ensure the sustainability of the business”.

Regarding the professionals affected, Loggi also stated that it has made available a benefits package, which includes a cost allowance for contracting a health plan for holders and dependents; psychological assistance; and support in the professional outplacement process.

LinkedIn was the platform used by many laid-off Loggi professionals to announce that they are looking for a new job. One of them said he was available in case any company needed a developer. Another stated on the platform that Loggi’s “design team” was smaller, as of this Monday. “Today is just a bad day in careers full of achievements,” he said.

Loggi’s case is not unique in the sector: companies such as QuintoAndar, Loft, Facily, Creditas, Liv Up and Zak have also laid off employees in recent months. And it’s not a national wave either.

You have to factor in companies like streaming giant Netflix (NFLX34), which recently laid off about 300 employees. Meta (Facebook, FBOK34) also announced a hiring freeze in the engineering sector until the end of the year due to a “widespread slump” in the industry, while Uber (UBER) said it will make smaller and more selective hires, in the face of a “seismic shift” in the market.

Tech companies have been facing turbulent times with high interest rates, with fixed income becoming a more attractive investment for investors, in addition to instabilities around the world, such as the war between Ukraine and Russia.

In this sense, the scenario is one of reduced investments in companies, which slows down fundraising and, consequently, business growth.

In 2021, the venture capital industry (venture capital) moved US$ 643 billion, a jump of 92% over 2020. In Brazil, startups raised R$ 46.5 billion in the last year, 218% more than in 2020.

As a result, companies are reorganizing and focusing on core of the business, abandoning side projects to maintain cash flow and reduce costs to get through the difficult time.

