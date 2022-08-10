Lotofcil 2594, Quina 5919 and other lotteries: check the numbers (9/8) – Nacional

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Lotofcil 2594, Quina 5919 and other lotteries: check the numbers (9/8) – Nacional 0 Views

Lotof betting tickets
Lotofcil was one of the lotteries drawn this Tuesday (9/8) (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Caixa drew lots this Tuesday (9/8) the contests Lotofcil 2594, Quina 5919, Timemania 1819, Dupla Sena 2402 and Dia de Sorte 640.

The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo (see how it went in the video below).

O State of Mines updated all results in real time!

Check out this Tuesday’s lotteries (9/8)

Lotofcil 2594 – BRL 1.5 million

Check the tens: 04 – 05 – 09 – 11 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

prize

15 hits: 2 winning bets, BRL 672,231.03

14 hits: 243 winning bets, BRL 1,657.28

13 hits: 9177 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 129868 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 657034 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Next draw: BRL 1.5 million (8/10)

Quina 5919 – BRL 672 thousand

Check the tens: 01 – 06 – 29 – 30 – 74

prize

5 hits: there were no winners

4 hits: 47 winning bets, R$ 6,130.83

3 hits: 3,432 winning bets, BRL 79.96

2 hits: 83,832 winning bets, BRL 3.27

Next draw: BRL 1.5 million (8/10)

Timemania 1819 – BRL 2.4 million

Check the tens: 04 – 09 – 13 – 20 – 41 – 42 – 65

Heart team: 56 – Moto Club/MA

prize

7 hits: there were no winners

6 hits: 3 winning bets, R$ 34,708.43

5 hits: 140 winning bets, BRL 1,062.50

4 hits: 2,489 winning bets, BRL 9.00

3 hits: 23,249 winning bets, BRL 3.00

Team do Corao: 5,822 winning bets, R$ 7.50

Next draw: BRL 3 million (8/11)

Dupla-Sena 2402 – BRL 2.3 million

1st draw: 12 – 28 – 34 – 37 – 38 – 41

2nd draw: 04 – 09 – 12 – 22 – 31 – 46

Prize – 1st Draw

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 14 winning bets R$ 4,502.99

4 hits: 638 winning bets R$ 112.92

3 hits: 12,475 winning bets R$ 2.88

Prize – 2nd Draw

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 9 winning bets R$ 6,304.19

4 hits: 843 winning bets R$ 85.46

3 hits: 14,314 winning bets R$ 2.51

Next draw: BRL 2.6 million (8/11)

Lucky Day 640 – BRL 300 thousand

Check the tens: 03 – 05 – 09 – 13 – 19 – 29 – 30

Lucky month: 06 – June

prize

7 hits: there were no winners

6 hits: 63 winning bets, R$ 1,749.53

5 hits: 1,960 winning bets, BRL 20.00

4 hits: 21,716 winning bets, BRL 4.00

Next draw: BRL 500,000 (8/11)

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

bar name is successful, but bank disapproves

Businessman Adilson Ramos, 28, decided to expand the trade in a very unusual way. Owner …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved