Lotofcil 2594, Quina 5919 and other lotteries: check the numbers (9/8) – Nacional

Lotofcil was one of the lotteries drawn this Tuesday (9/8) (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Caixa drew lots this Tuesday (9/8) the contests Lotofcil 2594, Quina 5919, Timemania 1819, Dupla Sena 2402 and Dia de Sorte 640.

The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo (see how it went in the video below).

O State of Mines updated all results in real time!

Check out this Tuesday’s lotteries (9/8)

Lotofcil 2594 – BRL 1.5 million

Check the tens: 04 – 05 – 09 – 11 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

prize

15 hits: 2 winning bets, BRL 672,231.03

14 hits: 243 winning bets, BRL 1,657.28

13 hits: 9177 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 129868 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 657034 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Next draw: BRL 1.5 million (8/10)

Quina 5919 – BRL 672 thousand

Check the tens: 01 – 06 – 29 – 30 – 74

prize

5 hits: there were no winners

4 hits: 47 winning bets, R$ 6,130.83

3 hits: 3,432 winning bets, BRL 79.96

2 hits: 83,832 winning bets, BRL 3.27

Next draw: BRL 1.5 million (8/10)

Timemania 1819 – BRL 2.4 million

Check the tens: 04 – 09 – 13 – 20 – 41 – 42 – 65

Heart team: 56 – Moto Club/MA

prize

7 hits: there were no winners

6 hits: 3 winning bets, R$ 34,708.43

5 hits: 140 winning bets, BRL 1,062.50

4 hits: 2,489 winning bets, BRL 9.00

3 hits: 23,249 winning bets, BRL 3.00

Team do Corao: 5,822 winning bets, R$ 7.50

Next draw: BRL 3 million (8/11)

Dupla-Sena 2402 – BRL 2.3 million

1st draw: 12 – 28 – 34 – 37 – 38 – 41

2nd draw: 04 – 09 – 12 – 22 – 31 – 46

Prize – 1st Draw

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 14 winning bets R$ 4,502.99

4 hits: 638 winning bets R$ 112.92

3 hits: 12,475 winning bets R$ 2.88

Prize – 2nd Draw

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 9 winning bets R$ 6,304.19

4 hits: 843 winning bets R$ 85.46

3 hits: 14,314 winning bets R$ 2.51

Next draw: BRL 2.6 million (8/11)

Lucky Day 640 – BRL 300 thousand

Check the tens: 03 – 05 – 09 – 13 – 19 – 29 – 30

Lucky month: 06 – June

prize

7 hits: there were no winners

6 hits: 63 winning bets, R$ 1,749.53

5 hits: 1,960 winning bets, BRL 20.00

4 hits: 21,716 winning bets, BRL 4.00

Next draw: BRL 500,000 (8/11)