The death of Jo Soares in the early hours of last Friday (5th) was a great shock for many people. This weekend, the Fantastic spoke about this farewell and moved the audience with the tributes.

At one point, they displayed a series of messages sent by Flavia Pedras, ex-wife of the presenter. Still not interested in recording an interview, the girl decided to just write to express her feelings.

At first, the two were married for 11 years and even after the split, they maintained a good relationship. Because of all this, she was not able to record something by video or phone, after all, she is still digesting the situation.

“Sorry, I don’t know how to be smart right now to talk to you, and I would hate to be corny, in the face of so many genuine manifestations.“, starts saying.

Flávia Pedras declares that she loved Jô Soares very much

In one of the excerpts of the message sent to Globo, Flávia Pedras emphasizes that the private life between the two was unique; in addition to explaining why she chose not to expose herself so much at this moment, as she would like to respect this story in silence. “Inside my heart“, he pointed out.

“Our meeting was a kind of love I’ve never seen before. We invented it and never neglected or gave up on it“, he added. In closing, she thanked the affection she has been receiving since she revealed the death of Jô Soares.

“Thank you all so much for so much love. I will use it every time the longing becomes unbearable“, he concluded. Currently, Flávia Pedras is married to the singer Zélia Duncan.

