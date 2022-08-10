Lula promises administrative reform in an eventual government: ‘few people earn a lot and a lot of people earn very little’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The PT candidate for the presidential election, Lula defended that an administrative reform be carried out in his government, should he be elected. The declaration took place at an event with businessmen at the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), in São Paulo, this Tuesday (9).

“I think we’re going to have to do an administrative reform, yes. I think it’s necessary, you have few people earning a lot and a lot of people earning very little. We have to try to strike a balance and then we’ll have to think straight, and here we already have experience in the world, we have already been in government for 13 years, there is a lot of state government, a lot of people prepared for this administrative thing for us to sit down and rethink Brazil.

The proposal is not included in the PT government plan, sent to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In an excerpt about public servants, the document says that it reaffirms “our respect and commitment to federal institutions, which were disrespected and scrapped and to the resumption of policies to value public servants”.

Government plan: Lula (PT)

Lula also did not detail how the reform would be carried out. Following, the PT said that a tax reform is also needed to “have money for the SUS”. The idea is included in the proposals sent to the TSE.

“And we are going to fix this so-called, defended and dreamed up tax reform that I hope we do together so that it is fair for everyone. But someone will have to pay the bill and whoever is richer will have to pay the bill.” , said Lula.

The PT also criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for disparaging a document in defense of democracy. On Monday (8), Bolsonaro attended an event with bankers from Febraban and declared that “democrats do not need to sign a letter”, referring to a document created by former students of the University of São Paulo (USP), in defense of democracy. and the electronic electoral system.

Elections 2022: who are the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic

“How can we live in a country where the president tells seven lies every day? And with the greatest impudence. What does he call a letter, which defends democracy, a letter? Who knows the letter he would like to have is a letter written by militiamen in Rio de Janeiro and not a letter made by businessmen, intellectuals, unionists defending a democratic regime,” said Lula.

“Another thing, folks, whoever wants to be a Democrat does not need to sign a letter, no. If I have to sign that I’m honest, everyone will sign that I’m honest. Democracy has to feel what the person is doing. (…) Talking, everyone talks. Write a letter, everybody does it”, said the president.

X-Ray of Politics – Elections 2022: Bolsonaro criticizes letter in defense of democracy and worries team

Lula participated in a series of meetings promoted by Fiesp with presidential candidates. The PT had the presence of his candidate for vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the coordinator of the government plan for the presidential ticket, Aloizio Mercadante (PT).

Simone Tebet (MDB) and Ciro Gomes (PDT) participated, while President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) canceled his trip, scheduled for Thursday (11).

In his speech, Mercadante said that there was an error in the government’s plan when it tried to “regulate agriculture”. The same about the withdrawal of the defense of the National Strategy to Combat Corruption and Money Laundering (Encla), which appeared in a previous version.

2022 election will have shortest campaign since 1994

Alckmin spoke afterwards and thanked Fiesp for promoting an act in defense of democracy. “People pass, institutions stay,” he said. Current president of the Federation, Josué Gomes is the son of former vice president José Alencar, who died in 2011.

Gomes replaced Paulo Skaf, aligned with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and supporter of the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT), in 2016. In this election, Skaf tries to articulate a campaign for the Senate.