Magalu (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3) should have another challenging quarter, but with some operational improvement

The companies focused on the retail of durable goods are some of the ones that have faced the most challenges due to the macroeconomic scenario recently. High inflation and expensive credit lead people to buy more of what is strictly necessary, not spending on electronics and appliances.

As a result, some analysts even lowered their forecasts for the sector; however, more recently, the shares registered a recovery movement, with the easing of the yield curve amidst the expectation of the end of the Selic high, in addition to signs of decreasing global price pressures.

Thus, the results of the companies Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Americanas (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3), to be released next Thursday (11) after the market closes, will be closely monitored by investors.

Morgan Stanley, for example, said it lowered its estimates for the three companies for the second quarter because of continued headwinds to gross merchandise volume (GMV).

“Looking at online trends for operators based in Brazil, Neotrust data shows a 4% drop in industry GMV, slowing from the 13% growth recorded in the first quarter”, comment the analysts of the American bank.

Goldman Sachs revised its forecasts not just for the second quarter but for the full year, with “incremental data confirming fears of a slowdown in e-commerce growth.” “The drop reflects, in our opinion, a combination of different factors, including normalization of mobility, change in spending (with a greater share of services) and weaker consumption”, they justify.

In the first quarter, of Americanas’ gross revenue of R$8 billion, R$4.79 billion came from digital. At Magazine Luiza, of the R$14 billion in sales, R$10 billion came from the online channel. Via had a total GMV of R$10.6 billion, of which R$5.5 billion came from physical stores.

“We will once again see a recovery in physical stores and a weakening of both the 1P online channel, in which the player dominates the entire chain, and the marketplace 3P, in which he acts with partners,” says Eleven.

The latter house, however, expects to see a slight recovery in margins from these companies, due to a more rational competitive environment and with companies acting to improve their profitability after the results of the first quarter.

Retailers also face challenges in terms of financial results

Despite the possible operational improvement, analysts keep the radar on for an increase in freight expenses, due to fuel prices, and for a rise in financial costs, amid higher interest rates – Americanas ended March with a gross debt of R$13.1 billion, Magazine Luiza, R$5.2 billion, and Via, R$4.6 billion.

“We expect an annual deterioration of R$ 570 million in Americanas’ financial result, which should pressure net income”, comments Morgan Stanley about the result of the retailer that has the highest gross debt.

Americanas, in the first quarter, stood out in terms of profitability, bringing a margin of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 9.8%, up 1.9 points from the base Yearly.

“We project adjusted Ebitda margins rising 390 basis points in the year, to 14.3%, continuing the margin momentum of the first quarter, with Americanas achieving results from its peak of investments registered from 2020/2021”, explains the Morgan.

Itaú and Eleven are following the same path, stating that they expect mixed results for the company, with operational improvement but weight on the side of debt expenses.

“Americanas’ gross margin should accelerate by 50 basis points in the year, reflecting the higher share of physical stores in sales in the quarter. This, together with the improvement in the AME numbers, could lead to an increase in the Ebitda margin of 160 points, to 12.1%”, says the BBA. “Despite the margin gain, we expect the company’s result to remain in negative territory, with a loss of R$ 125 million, mainly on a heavier financial result”.

Itaú sees Americanas bringing an Ebitda of R$826 million in the second quarter, slightly less than Eleven’s R$829 million. Morgan Stanley has a slightly more positive view, expecting an operating profit of R$1.05 billion. Refinitiv’s consensus is BRL 829.5 million.

For Magazine Luiza, Eleven also says it expects a “significant increase in financial expenses”, which will lead to “a new loss in the second quarter”.

Declining sales of home appliances and electronics

“We expect a weak quarter for Magazine Luiza, still with demand challenges for the electro/electronics segment. In terms of profitability, we expect gross margin to increase by 2.4 percentage points, mainly as a result of the reduction in subsidies and the pass-through of higher costs”, the analysts add.

Morgan Stanley, despite seeing GMV growing 5% for the year, expects sales to slow on a quarterly basis. “Our forecast marks a slowdown from the 13% growth in the first quarter, incorporating weak data readings, with electronics sales on a downward trend,” they say.

Finally, Itaú BBA says it expects neutral numbers from Magazine Luiza, with sales of physical stores stable on an annual basis, as well as revenue and with the 3P e-commerce, which should grow 20% in the year in the bank’s view. , remedying the 7% decline in the 1P segment.

“We expect net revenue to decrease 3% year-on-year, to R$8.8 billion, but we project gross margin to advance 270 basis points in the year and 50 in the quarter, to 28.3%, with a better mix of products and with pass-through of inflation and interest”, say the bank’s specialists. “We expect an Ebitda margin gain of 0.5 percentage point in the quarter, to 5.5%, but we expect a net loss of R$ 87, affected by a worse financial result”.

Eleven expects Magazine Luiza to bring an Ebitda of R$455 million, slightly less than the R$498 million expected by Morgan Stanley and the R$483 million projected by Itaú BBA. Refinitiv’s consensus for Magalu is an Ebitda of R$487.2 million.

With Via, Eleven doesn’t show excitement either. “We expect less encouraging results, in which we will continue to see impacts on the operation due to the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario and the weak demand in the electronics and electronics categories”, they highlight.

Despite this, analysts at the research house say they expect better gross margins and Ebitda, with the company’s efforts to reduce its general and administrative expenses – the latter, for them, should come at 8.5%.

Morgan Stanley expects an Ebitda margin of 7.6%, falling 260 basis points in the year, but advancing 140 points in the quarter, with price pass-throughs and also drawing attention to expense reduction initiatives.

Regarding sales, the bank expects total GMV to decline by 1% in the year, with a 15% decline in e-commerce balanced by a 10% increase in physical sales.

Eleven’s and Morgan Stanley’s projections for Via’s Ebitda are, respectively, R$391 million and R$619 million, respectively. Refinitiv does not have an Ebitda consensus for the owner of Casas Bahia, but the projection for earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) is R$ 412.6 million.

