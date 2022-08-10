Majority of the STF votes in favor of the court’s budget for 2023, with a salary increase for ministers | Policy

Most ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) voted this Wednesday (10) to approve the Court’s budget proposal for 2023, which is R$850 million. The ministers also gave approval to the request for salary recomposition made by the associations of magistrates and civil servants.

With this, a proposal for an 18% readjustment will be sent to Congress, including the members of the Court, and to the Judiciary’s servants. It is up to senators and deputies to approve the proposal.

The analysis of the proposals takes place in the virtual plenary of the Court, when the ministers enter their votes in the electronic system. Voting takes place in the internal system, without public access. According to the Supreme, so far, there have been nine votes in favor of the proposal. The names of the ministers have not yet been released. Two votes to go.

1 of 1 Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court during voting in 2021 — Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court during voting in 2021 — Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

The project provides for staggered readjustments:

9% in 2023: 4.5% in april and 4.5% In August

in 2023: in april and In August 9% in 2024: 4.5% in January and 4.5% in July

Currently, the ministers of the Supreme receive R$ 39,293.32. With 18%, maturities will rise to R$ 46,366. In the first installment, the salary would be R$ 41,061.

The increase also impacts the remuneration of other judges, who have their allowances linked to that of the ministers of the Court. The salary of a minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) is 95% of the salary of a minister of the STF. The judges of the courts earn 95% of what a member of the STJ receives.