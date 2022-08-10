Maraisa kisses a fan on stage during a show in Rio Grande do Sul

Maraisa drove the audience crazy after kissing a fan during a show this Monday (8/8) in the municipality of Tapejara, in Rio Grande do Sul. The column had access to the record that shows the singer and the cuddle boy until the moment of the kiss, which was followed by an exchange of kisses. Always playful in the performance, the moment drew screams from the fans.

Our report, of course, has already discovered the identity of the “lucky” fan, as he has been called on the web, and he is the gaucho Alexandre Pessoa. The boy published a Story on his Instagram hours before the big meeting showing himself excited about the duo’s show.

The journalist also reposted a photo next to the singer in which he celebrated the fact that he had gotten a kiss from Maraisa: “And didn’t it work?”, he wrote laughing. After the show, Maraisa also commented on the kiss during a live: “It was just a peck, you beasts”, she said playfully to the fans.

