Marcos Uchôa criticizes Tiago Leifert’s attitude on Globo and detonates presenter: “It turned into a show”

Former Globo reporter Marcos Uchôa opened his heart and told what he thought of the changes promoted by Tiago Leifert in the broadcaster’s sports area, on the occasion when the young journalist headed Globo Esporte in the early 2010s. that he ended up giving a new face to the format by highlighting competitions with more relaxed approaches.

“Look, I’ll say this: I didn’t like it. He turned Globo Esporte into Tiago Leifert’s show, which may have had a lot of results in terms of audience, I don’t know”, said the veteran in an interview with the channel Cara a Tapa, by Rica Perrone, this Tuesday (9). In the panel in which Uchôa participated, the guest had to give notes to some personalities, and Leifert was one of them.

For the former Globo, the sports journalism of the house was directly impacted by the newcomer’s vision: “In journalistic terms, I didn’t like it. He took a lot of space from the article and focused on the funny things. It’s an attitude. It’s a vision, but the sport also has a very strong cultural side, for a child so… Of what is right and wrong. These things need reporting, and I think he killed the story in his proposal. I admire the person, his talent, but I think he hurt sports journalism.pointed out the journalist.

Leifert took over the presentation of Globo Esporte in 2009. The newcomer would have arrived with the mission of reversing the drop in audience on the program and, therefore, opted for a more relaxed style. The strategy worked and Leifert stayed at the head of the program for six years. After this period, he moved to Globo’s entertainment center and went to present The Voice Brasil, then moved to BBB, staying there from 2017 until 2021, when he left the station.