MasterChef Brasil: Jason serves destroyed cake and is eliminated

Excited, Jason said goodbye to the 9th season of the talent show applauded by colleagues. Later, in an interview with band.com.br, the contestant justified his failures in the bakery. He believes that if he had more time, the cake would be different:
“It’s not decreasing anyone, but if I had more time in the freezer, I would leave with 5 stars. The one I planned had a lot more flavor, it was the original charlotte. They [a Melina e o Rafael, que também fizeram a prova] delivered a stuffed cake”, he lamented.
New directions
A civil construction professional, Jason reveals that from the first day on the program he felt an unease to make gastronomy a life project. “It was an inner discomfort, something telling me I was changing, an energy wanting to get out. From now on, I will empower myself even more. I’m sure I’m leaving better than I came in.”
In the future, the amateur cook plans to have a business to call his own. “I have been thinking about opening a small business for a long time. Now, more than ever, I have this impulse to develop a product, a brand or a line”, he celebrates.
For now, he still doesn’t know, but he keeps, in his heart and memory, moments that he will never forget. The favorite was the opportunity to cook for Pia Leon. Last week, the cook got the best of it by replicating a chef’s dish.
“I am delighted, being able to replicate the dish of the world’s number 1 chef is wonderful. It marked me and I will carry it with me for the rest of my life.” She rocked it!
What happened in the 13th episode of MasterChef
the turn of the judges
In today’s episode (9), the chefs made the market for the participants. The test was carried out in duels.
Renato, who won last week’s challenge, chose to face Rafael, using ingredients chosen by Fogaça. Jason called Fernanda to the match, using Helena Rizzo’s basket. Melina and Lays worked with inputs defined by Jacquin.
After 1 hour of competition, Renato, Fernanda and Lays won the dispute. The three made, respectively, recipes with pork belly, sardines and frog.
The new baked alaska?
In the elimination competition, Rafael, Jason and Melina had to prepare a charlotte cake. Preparing the recipe took two hours and caused strong emotions in the kitchen.
The night ended with Melina’s victory and Jason’s elimination. The top 5 of season 9 is formed, keep an eye out!