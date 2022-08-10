meet your 10 children and their mothers

Certainly Elon Musk is contributing to the increase in the world’s population, after fathering several children with several different women over the past twenty years. The richest man on the planet, Elon Musk has ten children with different women, three Canadians. However, this is what is known until today, everything can still change if the billionaire decides to have more heirs. Next, in this article, we will tell you some details about the moment in the entrepreneur’s life when they came and some curious facts about them.

Read more: Elon Musk sells 75% of his stake in Bitcoin

Below we separate all the names and a little about each descendants of the entrepreneur into topics. Check out.

Nevada Alexander Musk

Musk was married to Justine Wilson, his first wife, and had their first child named Nevada Alexander Musk. The couple got married in January 2000 and welcomed the little girl. However, Nevada died of sudden infant death syndrome, better known as SIDS, about 10 weeks after birth. Musk said there’s nothing worse than losing a child, reporting that his first child died in his arms.

Griffin Musk and Vivian Wilson (Xavier)

After losing their first child, Justine and Musk decided to get pregnant in vitro. Thus, in April 2004, twins Griffin and Xavier Musk were born. However, the last twin has transitioned and in June 2022, she changed her name to Vivian and decided to change her last name and just use her mother’s “Wilson”.

At the age of 18, daughter Vivian states the following sentence in an interview: “I no longer live nor do I wish to be related to my biological father in any way”. She filed papers in April 2022 to change her name and gender on her birth certificate and apparently cut off all contact with her father.

Kai Musk, Saxon Musk and Damian Musk

Two years after the birth of the twins, the couple returned to the in vitro procedure. As a result, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian were born in January 2006. However, after eight years of marriage, Justine and Elon Musk divorced and raised five children together.

A break in Musk’s life

After twice marrying actress Talulah Riley, who was married from 2010 to 2016, and twice divorced during that time, Musk has dated a number of women. Furthermore, there was a brief courtship with Amber Heard. Amber Heard has a daughter named Oonagh Paige, born in April 2021. However, she never revealed her father’s identity despite baseless conspiracy theories on the internet about Musk being her real father.

After these relationships, the businessman, who is now 51 years old, started a relationship in May 2018 with singer Grimes. Elon Musk’s girlfriend, who was born in Canada as Claire Boucher, is known for her eccentric style.

X AE A-XII Musk

The singer dropped out of neuroscience and Russian courses at McGill University in Montreal to pursue her musical dreams. Two years after announcing their relationship at the MET Gala, the singer gave birth to her first child with Musk in May 2020. The child was named X AE A-XII Musk.

The baby, originally named X Æ A-12 Musk, violated California law in that category, which prohibits the use of anything other than English letters in name registrations. After that, they changed the name to make it allowed by local law, and then it became X AE A-XII Musk.

baby name meaning

Grimes took to social media to explain the inspiration for his son’s name after several followers tried to decipher each letter. What happened to the following Twitter comment:

“X – the unknown variable, Æ, my elven spelling for Ai (love and/or artificial intelligence), A-12 = precursor to the SR-17 (our favorite plane). No weapons, no defense, just speed. Great in battle, but not violent,” Grimes wrote on his social network.

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Musk and Grimes gave birth to their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate in December 2021. However, they kept their existence a secret until their marriage ended in March 2022 when they split.

Grimes told Vanity Fair that Exa’s nickname is Y, considering her brother’s nickname is X, this distinction makes a lot of sense.

The unnamed twins of Shivon Zilis and Elon Musk

Just before the birth of her daughter with Grimes, Neuralink’s director of operations and special projects, Shivon Zilis, has given birth to twins. Musk is the father of these children, however, the good news has only recently been released to the public.

The world only learned about the babies in early July 2022, when Business Insider reported that Musk had asked the court to change the babies’ last names to be “Musk” as well. The babies’ names have not been released, despite Musk’s acknowledgment of their existence on Twitter.