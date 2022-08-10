Melon woman decides to show photo that can be ‘banned’ by opening panties and throwing drink inside

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/JwzhZZUJLAo” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Shocked again! Renata Frisson, better known as Mulher Melão, returned to show a new angle of her new shoot in which she appears with white lingerie and almost showing too much on Tuesday afternoon (09).

+ Melon Woman puts camera where it shouldn’t when washing dishes: “I was told they were going to show everything”

“I’m waiting for you waiting here”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the click, Mulher Melão appears with white underwear, while she decides to simply open her panties and put inside nothing more, nothing less than the drink that is in her hands.

“Every photo is a shot! Friend, you rock too much”, pointed out another one in the comments field. “My wish was to have you in that pose one day… Ah, my heart just can’t take it, woman”, shot another one.

Melon Woman Sells Panties to American for $2,000

During an interview given to Quem magazine, Mulher Melão released the verb and commented more on things that she manages to earn money outside OnlyFans. According to the model, people pay high prices for their underwear.

“There are people on my channel who have already spent more than 30 thousand dollars on me. One person. There’s a man you’re interacting with and he ends up getting excited, giving tips [gorjeta],” said Melon Woman.

“They are letting go. Today I’m taking a pair of panties at the Post Office that an American bought for two thousand dollars. I put perfume on it, I made it very beautiful”, he concluded.

