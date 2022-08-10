Mercedes-Benz presents new Euro 6 line » Transport Diary

Photo: Transport Diary

There are six versions with different powers

ADAMO BAZANI/LUANA COUTINHO

Mercedes-Benz presented, at Lat.Bus 2022, its new bus line for the Euro 6 generation, meeting the new emission reduction standards.

The engines are: OM924LA, OM926LA, OM460LA. There are 21 chassis with up to 70 combinations.

LO (MICROS)

LO 916/48

LO 916/45

LO 916/42

OF (FRONT ENGINE)

OF 1519R/60

OF 1619/52

OF 1621/59

OF 1721

OF 1726

OF 1726L

OF 1726 17.6t

OF 1726L 17.6t

O500 Urban (REAR ENGINE)

O500 U 1928

O500 M 1928

ARTICULATED

O500 MA 2938

O500 UA 2938

O500 MDA 3738 (super articulated)

O500 UDA 3738 (super articulated)

O500 Road

O500 R 1931

0500 RS 1938

O500 RSD 2438

O500 RSD 2445

O500 RSDD 2745 (four axes)

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

Collaborated with Luana Coutinho

The new buses will have safety technologies such as ABA 5 (intelligent braking), EPB (electronic parking brake), SGA (blind spot assistant) and high beam control.

Electric: Mercedes-Benz has announced that, in addition to marketing its eO500U electric chassis, it will offer support and maintenance packages. There are basically two packages: the e-basic and the more improved e-premium.

Mercedes-Benz also highlighted partnerships with companies such as Enel X, WEG, among others, to provide infrastructure for electric buses.