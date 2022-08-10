Michelle Bolsonaro attacks Lula and African religions: ‘That can, right?’

Ana Mendonça – State of Minas

Last Sunday (7/8), the first lady said that, before her husband took over as president, the Planalto Palace was a space “consecrated to demons” – (credit: Ed Alves/CB)

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro again attacked former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the Planalto, on social media. On Instagram, in addition to PT, she was also against African-based religions.

This Tuesday (9/8), the wife of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared a video where Lula receives a popcorn bath from a religious.

This Tuesday (9/8), the wife of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared a video where Lula receives a popcorn bath from a religious.





The images were recorded in Salvador, Bahia. “That can, right! I don’t talk about God,” he said.

The original post carried the following text: “Lula has already given up his soul to win this election. We do not fight against flesh and blood, but against the principalities and powers of darkness. The Christian must have the courage to talk about politics today so that he is not forbidden to talk about Jesus tomorrow.”

Last Sunday (7/8), during a visit to Belo Horizonte, the first lady said that, before her husband took over as president, the Planalto Palace was a space “consecrated to demons”.



