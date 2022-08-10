Millionaire? Shakira’s fortune is revealed in tax fraud lawsuit and shocks fans

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/JwzhZZUJLAo” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Another controversial episode of the tax fraud process that Shakira is facing! According to information released by the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, the artist’s financial assets in 2014 were valued at 117 million euros.

It is worth noting that the Public Ministry of Barcelona accuses the singer of not having paid taxes in the amount of 14.5 million euros to the Spanish Treasury, during the time that the pop muse lived in Spain, between 2012 and 2014.

The MP also mentioned that the voice of the hit “Don’t Wait Up” transferred the amounts received from the sales of his musical compositions, around 30 million euros, to companies active in several countries such as the Netherlands, Virgin Islands, Luxembourg, Malta and Panama.

The investigation also revealed the singer’s other financial assets in New York, the Bahamas, Barcelona, ​​Uruguay and Barranquilla, the hometown of her ex-husband, player Gerard Piqué. And he still had access to Shakira’s contracts with reality musical ‘The Voice’ and products launched under his name, such as the perfume ‘Dance’.

Will Shakira end up in jail?

Recently, the Barcelona Public Ministry asked for a sentence of more than eight years in prison for Shakira, on charges of tax fraud.

Although the singer’s defense disagrees with the course of the process, the lawyers informed that she has already returned the amount claimed by the Spanish Treasury and, therefore, considers that “there is no outstanding debt with the Ministry of Finance”.

