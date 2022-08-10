Minimum wage to guarantee the basics should be R$ 6,338, says Dieese

O minimum wage needed to support a family of four in July should be equivalent to R$6,388.55, or 5.27 times the minimum of R$1,212.00. The data is part of the National Survey of the Basic Food Basket, released by Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

When comparing the cost of the basket to the current minimum wage, it appears that the worker paid by the national floor committed on average, in July 2022, 59.27% ​​of income to acquire the products of the basket, slightly less than in June , when it was necessary to use 59.68%. In July 2021, when the minimum wage was R$1,100.00, the percentage was 55.68%.

In July, the value of the set of basic foods decreased in 10 of the 17 capitals where Dieese carries out the National Survey of the Basic Food Basket monthly.


Between June and July, the most significant reductions occurred in Natal (-3.96%), João Pessoa (-2.40%), Fortaleza (-2.37%) and São Paulo (-2.13%).

Seven cities had an increase: Vitória (1.14%), Salvador (0.98%), Brasília (0.80%), Recife (0.70%), Campo Grande (0.62%), Belo Horizonte (0 .51%) and Belém (0.14%).

São Paulo was the capital where basic foods had the highest cost (R$ 760.45), followed by Florianópolis (R$ 753.73), Porto Alegre (R$ 752.84) and Rio de Janeiro (R$ 723, 75).

In the cities of the North and Northeast, where the composition of the basket is different, the lowest average values ​​were recorded in Aracaju (R$ 542.50), João Pessoa (R$ 572.63) and Salvador (R$ 586.54) .

The comparison of the value of the basket between July 2021 and July 2022 showed that all capitals had a price increase, with variations ranging from 11.07% in Aracaju to 26.46% in Recife.

In 2022, the cost of the basic food basket increased in all cities, with emphasis on the variations of Recife (15.83%), Belém (13.70%), Aracaju (13.48%) and Brasília (13.25 %).







