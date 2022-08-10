Ministry of Economy discusses new rule for public spending

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

Paulo Guedes (photo) and his team are working on creating a new rule for public spending aimed at reducing public debtinform The globe. The Economy Minister told the newspaper that this rule, however, will not replace the spending ceiling.

According to him, the main objective is to have more tools for fiscal management in the country.. The rule being discussed provides for the creation of a “band” where debt may fluctuate. For example, a target of 65% for gross debt as a proportion of GDP could be established, with the possibility of an oscillation of 10 points upwards or downwards (between 55% and 75%)”, according to the report. This model is now adopted for inflation targets — the Central Bank raises and lowers interest rates so that inflation stays within this band.

“First, it continues with the normal ceiling for current expenses, the same as it has today. But putting other variables, such as floor locks and divestments. We divested BRL 240 billion in state-owned companies, and de-leveraged public banks. In the same way that I can be surprised by expenses like Covid, I can also use other control variables that are not just the primary surplus”, said Guedes to The globe.

The minister calls “floor lock” rules to stop the growth of mandatory spending, such as the freezing of public servants’ salaries.