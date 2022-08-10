Moa defeats Rebeca in court, remains with Chiquinho’s guard and celebrates

In face and couragesince Rebecca (Mariana Santos) to Brazil, she has done everything to get closer to Chiquinho (Guilherme Tavares), the result of her relationship with Moa (Marcelo Serrado)). On the other hand, she will have to face her ex-husband in the boy’s custody process.

Despite abandoning Moa and her son in the past, the van wants, at all costs, to take permanent custody of Chiquinho. Moa, however, doesn’t agree, as she raised the child alone and thinks it’s unfair for the dondoca to meddle in their lives in this way.

In the next chapters, Moa and Rebeca will have a hearing to find out who Chiquinho will stay with and the judge will decree that the stuntman remains with the boy’s custody. He will be very happy and, of course, will celebrate with the love of his life, Pat (Paolla Oliveira).

The plot is written by Claudia Souto, with the collaboration of Zé Dasilva, Julia Laks and Isadora Wilkinson. The artistic direction is by Natalia Grimberg. The general direction is Adriano Mello. In the main roles, the seven o’clock soap opera features Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado, Taís Araújo, Mariana Santos, Ícaro Silva, Ricardo Pereira, Paulo Lessa and Carmo Dalla Vecchia.