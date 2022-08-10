Model married to eight women builds ‘Mansão do Amor Livre’ in the mold of ‘Mansão Playboy’

Who gets home wants home. And anyone who marries eight women wants something different. Arthur Urso, influencer and model, decided to build what he calls the “Free Love Mansion”. The building of 700m² of built area has already started to be renovated in João Pessoa, Paraíba, and it is an ambitious project by the young man. “Only the decorative part and the sound will cost R$ 1 million. This does not include the structure”, he proudly says.

It is there that he will live with eight of the nine women he has been marrying. A supporter and promoter of polyamory, Arthur Urso wants the property to become a reference, as was the “Playboy mansion”, idealized by Hugh Hefner, creator of the men’s magazine.

“The house is in the initial phase of construction, but the idea is inspired by the Playboy Mansion, only in Brazil: the first Mansão do Amor Livre in the world will be in Brazil”, enthuses Arthur, who participated in the reality show “If you survive, case 3”.

Arthur already had a relationship with Luana Kazaki, with whom he even enjoyed a honeymoon. Supporters of “polyamory” (love relationship with more than two people at the same time), they made the decision to celebrate the greater number of partners with whom they relate.

For the symbolic wedding, the model asked for the hand of the other women, who accepted the undertaking. The group decided to “official” the union to celebrate “free love” and also the stance against monogamy.