Model Married to Eight Women Builds Mansion Called ‘Free Love’

Digital influencer and model Arthur Urso decided to build a mansion along the lines of the well-known Playboy house to live with eight women. According to him, the residence will be called “mansão do amor livre” and the address is in João Pessoa, Paraíba.

The property has 700 square meters and has already begun to be renovated in the capital of Paraíba. According to him, the project is seen as ambitious. “Only the decorative part and the sound will cost R$ 1 million. This does not include the structure”, said the influencer, in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

A supporter and supporter of polyamory, Arthur said he will live with eight of the nine women he has been marrying. He wants the residence to be a reference, as was the “Playboy mansion”, conceived by Hugh Hefner, creator of the men’s magazine.

“The house is in the initial phase of construction, but the idea is inspired by the Playboy Mansion, only in Brazil: the first Mansão do Amor Livre in the world will be in Brazil”, celebrated Arthur, who participated in the reality show “Se Sobreviver, Case 3 “, from the paid channel Multishow.

According to the model, he maintains a relationship with Luana Kazaki, but they made the decision to increase the number of people in the love affair. In this way, he asked for the hand of the other women, who accepted and performed a symbolic marriage. They “officialized” the union to celebrate “free love” in addition to standing against monogamy.

Arthur Urso with the women with whom he relates - Reproduction/ Instagram - Reproduction/ Instagram

Arthur Urso poses with some of his women - Reproduction / Social Networks - Reproduction / Social Networks

Brazilian model Arthur, O Urso, has 8 wives, but dreams of having 10 - Jam Press/CO Press Office - Jam Press/CO Press Office

