Model who accuses actor of rape: “Even with video, they don’t believe it”

247 – The 36-year-old model who accuses actor Gustavo Novaes (featured photo) of rape criticizes the lack of credence given to her account by users on social networks. The woman, who asks to be identified only by her artistic name, Ella, explains that, despite the evidence shown on Sunday’s Spectacular Sunday (7), her version is put in check. “The victim, once again, is put into questioning,” she lamented. The information is from the Metrópoles portal.

The report got in touch with the model, who also worked as an assistant director, production assistant and is currently studying medicine. During an hour-long telephone interview, Ella reiterated the version given to the Sunday program, explaining details of her quick relationship with Gustavo Novaes, and how the rape would have happened when she was drunk, in the early hours of January 31, 2019.

“I present all the documents, everything that happened… everything. And yet the victim, once again, is put in question, my God. I have the videos, the conversations, the notarial minutes, my cell phone was passed on to the delegate. It’s more than I need, people. If you can’t prove you’re the victim like that, nobody can prove you’re the victim of anything else,” Ella argued.

“Through recordings, we ended up becoming colleagues. We go to parties together and hang out a few times. We had the same cycle of friends, even because our acquaintances were from the same industry, so much so that my personal friends he didn’t know. My best friend even he never got to know”, detailed Ella. According to the woman, the two stayed four times in January 2019.

the sexual abuse

“After a certain moment of the night I don’t remember anything else, I wake up and there is a cell phone in my bed, Gustavo’s cell phone. I take this cell phone, I go to him, I think he was in the garden smoking, I go to him and say: ‘Why was your cell phone in my bed?’, he says that he had played music for me to sleep, but there was no music when I woke up, and this is in my head”, narrates the model.

“I get something from the fridge to eat. Gustavo comes and takes a picture, but he forgets to take the flash, then to disguise it he starts recording a video where he says ‘Ella, Ella, send a kiss to the camera’, then I see that something is wrong, I say ‘If you point that camera at me one more time I’ll break your cell phone’, he says ‘What?’, I say ‘If you point that camera at me one more time I’ll break your cell phone’”, repeats the assistant of production.

