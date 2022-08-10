“Money doesn’t make me happy”

One social activist The 29-year-old German woman has renounced an inheritance of more than €4 billion (about R$22 million) because she believes that receiving the money from the founding relatives of the basfone of the largest chemical companies in the world, will not make you happy.

According to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Marlene Engelhorn gave up 90% of the equity to which she is entitled. The young woman is part of the Millionaires for Humanity organization, a group that defends the idea that the rich are “taxed in the same way as workers” and a greater redistribution of wealth.

In May of this year, during a protest at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Marlene said that she could not receive the money from her grandmother, Traudl Engelhorn. Today, the 95-year-old woman ranks 687 in the ranking of richest people in the world, from the list of the magazine Forbes.

“When the announcement was made, I realized I couldn’t really be happy. I thought to myself: ‘Something is wrong’”, said the young woman, in an interview with the German newspaper. Der Standard. According to Marlene, the elderly woman was not against the decision to renounce the inheritance.

“It is not a matter of will, but of justice. I did nothing to receive this legacy. This is pure luck in the birth lottery and pure coincidence.” ORF2. For Marlene, society should not expect benevolence from millionaires.

“I exchange ideas with other people, learning as much as I can to see what works and what doesn’t. For me, the commitment to tax justice is very important, because that is what determines how wealth will be distributed”, defends Marlene, who never worked at BASF, to study literature in Vienna, the capital of Austria.