Moraes will be the rapporteur of Bolsonaro’s candidacy process in the TSE

Six days after taking office as president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes was chosen as rapporteur for the candidacy process of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Constant target of criticism by the representative for his work in the STF (Federal Supreme Court), the magistrate must prepare an opinion on the legality of the patrimonial declaration presented yesterday by the Bolsonaro campaign, as well as the government plan, organized by General Walter Braga Netto, candidate for vice on the ticket in which the president will seek re-election to the Planalto Palace.

In the document, Bolsonaro’s campaign reinforces the promise that the Chief Executive has made to maintain the Auxílio Brasil of R$600. In January 2023, the value of the benefit will return to R$400, unless a new PEC is approved. in the National Congress. On another front, the draft does not address the privatization of Petrobras because, internally, the topic is considered controversial, with the potential to draw more votes than attract the electorate.

In this year’s elections, Bolsonaro will continue advocating flexibility in the rules of access to firearms in the country, with the justification of contributing to social pacification and preservation of life. “In this second term, the fundamental right to self-defense and individual freedom will be preserved and expanded, especially regarding the strengthening of legal institutes that ensure access to firearms for citizens”, says the document.

The president also defends job creation policies and the encouragement of entrepreneurship for women, part of the electorate with the greatest rejection of Bolsonaro, according to polls. The campaign also highlights the appreciation of the democratic regime, at a time when the president is the target of manifestos signed by jurists, artists, politicians, trade unionists and businessmen who oppose the current government.

20% lower equity in 2022

The Chief Executive declared her assets of BRL 2.3 million to the Federal Court in 2022. The value is more than 20% lower than that reported in 2018, when he had claimed to have BRL 2.9 million, in values ​​adjusted by the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) of July this year. On both occasions, he declared that he had five properties, presented to the TSE in 2022 with the same value as four years ago.

judgment until september

Candidates must be registered by August 15, the day before electoral propaganda officially begins. All applications for registration to the positions of president and vice president must be judged by the TSE by September 12. This year’s elections are scheduled for October 2. Any second round will be held on October 30

Assets declared by Bolsonaro to the TSE

The highest value asset presented to the TSE is a house on Avenida Lucio Costa, Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, worth R$603,800, followed by a savings account at Banco do Brasil, at R$591 thousand.

Apartment in Brasília: BRL 240,930.00

House in Rio de Janeiro: BRL 40,000.00

House in Angra dos Reis: BRL 98,500.00

House in Barra da Tijuca: BRL 400,000.00

House in Barra da Tijuca: BRL 603,803.54

Honda/NC Motorcycle: BRL 26,500.00

Shares or shares of capital: R$ 249.00 (corresponding to 249 shares of the share capital of the Bolsonaro Digital company)

Banco do Brasil savings account: BRL 591,047.58

Bank deposit in a current account in the country: R$ 547.33 (in the name of the dependent Michelle Bolsonaro)

Bank deposit in current account at Banco do Brasil: R$ 92.57

Bank deposit in current account in the Country Bank of Brazil: R$ 315,884.71

Assets declared by Bolsonaro in 2018

In 2018, the then candidate reported that he owned 5 houses, which totaled just over R$1.5 million, four cars, which cost R$330,000, in addition to shares, savings accounts and bank investments.

House: BRL 40,000.00

Shares: BRL 557.44

Fixed income investment: BRL 73,697.86

Land motor vehicle: BRL 89,000.00

House: BRL 98,500.00

Land motor vehicle: BRL 50,000.00

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 249.00

Savings account: BRL 5,107.82

House: BRL 603,803.54

Savings account: BRL 481,836.05

House: BRL 400,000.00

House: BRL 240,930.00

Shares: BRL 725.40

Land motor vehicle: BRL 141,000.00

Land motor vehicle: BRL 50,000.00

Fixed income investment: BRL 11,372.37

Behind Lula in the polls

Seven times elected federal deputy, Bolsonaro presented the candidacy record amid the offensive he has led against TSE ministers and the Brazilian electoral system. The president has 29% of voting intentions against 47% of former president Lula (PT), according to a Datafolha poll released on July 28.

This year, the TSE restricted the disclosure of information about candidates’ assets. Now, only generic data on assets are available in the official system, which prevents knowing the location of properties and vehicle models, for example.

The measure, which is based on the LGPD (General Data Protection Law) and also concealed data relating to previous elections, is seen by experts as a serious setback in electoral transparency. Application registration data are disclosed to any citizen on the TSE website.

The consortium of press vehicles, which includes Folha, UOL, g1, O Estado de S. Paulo, O Globo and Valor, will promote on September 14, in pool, a debate between candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. The group will invite the first four numerically placed in the Datafolha or Ipec survey of the week prior to the event to be held for the hearing — the survey’s margin of error will not be taken into account.