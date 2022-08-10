More than 800 pastors sign letter for democracy – 08/09/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law”, which will be read at the USP Law School, in São Paulo, has the signature of 871 pastors and 467 priests, according to a survey carried out by the articulators of the document .

The manifesto, which already has more than 820,000 members, will be read at an event on Thursday (11), in the institution’s courtyard.

Other categories also appear in weight among the list of signatories – there are already 129,965 professors and 20,418 businessmen. According to organizers of the website Estado de Direito Semper!, which collects the signatures, the authenticity of the self-declarations is checked with data from the website of the Federal Revenue Service.

The presence of domestic workers, on the other hand, is modest: 207 of them subscribe to the letter.

As the Panel showed, the initiative has a significant number of representatives from the base of the social pyramid.

Until 3 pm this Tuesday (9), 9,627 unemployed, 6,876 police officers, 4,262 drivers and 897 doormen had put their name on the website created for the event. For the articulators of the manifesto, the data show that the movement is far from being elitist.

The strong adherence to the letter in defense of democracy has led to the organization of hundreds of acts throughout Brazil so that the decisions of the polls in the October elections are respected, as shown by the Sheet.

Part of the demonstrations will take place on Thursday morning, simultaneously with the reading of the manifesto at the USP Law School.

The acts are encouraged by the organizing committee of the event in the central region of São Paulo and are marked in dozens of law schools, associations and schools spread across the five regions of the country.

In addition to the pro-democracy demonstrations led by students, left-wing social movements that have organized national acts against Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in recent years have decided to move the resumption of street demonstrations to Thursday. Initially, the date was August 6.

The change was made to coincide with the release date of manifestos against attacks that the president has made on electronic voting machines and the electoral system.

Until the 11th, the organizers of the manifesto that emerged from the idea of ​​former students from Largo de São Francisco hope to exceed the one million signatures in support of democracy and the fairness of the Brazilian electoral process.

