“Much…”; after breaking up with Éder Militão, Karoline Lima opens up the game, moves with her daughter and reveals the reason for not being able to return to Brazil

The digital influencer Karoline Lima opened the game and said he is living at a new address in Madrid, Spain. She recently ended her relationship with the player. Eder Militão, defender of Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team. Karol also explained why he didn’t return to Brazil.

This Tuesday (9), the influencer used her Stories to reveal to fans that she and her daughter Cecilia no longer live with Eder. “I’m very happy because Cecília and I have moved. Not yet to São Paulo, but soon. We’re somewhere else in Madrid, I’m not in the house I was in. It may take a while because of the documentation. I decided to get another apartment.“said lime.

The influencer explained the reason for not having returned to Brazil. Second karolineshe cannot leave Spain, where she moved to live with her ex-partners, because her daughter’s documents are not up to date. “I can’t go back to Brazil yet because I’m waiting for Cecília’s documentation. God willing, it will leave as soon as possible so we can go and be happy for Brazil”commented earlier.

In July, after being spotted at nightclubs in Miami, in the United States, Eder Militão and Karoline Lima separated a few days before the birth of their daughter. The two had been together for about a year. “Tomorrow my family will leave and I’ll be just me here again… It’s okay! Everything will be fine as it always did. I’m proud of who I’ve become. I never thought I was so strong”commented Karolafter the family’s return to Brazil.