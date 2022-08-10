Murdered Belgian reveals routine of aggression: “It’s hell here”







German consul arrested on suspicion of killing husband in Rio de Janeiro Photo: Playback/Instagram

the belgian Walter Henri Maximillen Biotfound dead on the 5th in a penthouse in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro, reported aggressions and an atmosphere of fear in the routine with her husband, the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn. He is arrested on suspicion of murdering his partner.

In a message exchange revealed by a friend of the couple, Biot sends a photo of a chin wound to his brother and says, “It’s hell here with Uwe”. In the sequence, the Belgian adds that he will go to the police, and is encouraged to do so by the family member.





Photo: The Globe

– “I’ll call you another day. It’s hell here with Uwe”

– “Don’t worry. Have courage”

– “I’m going to the police”

Walter’s brother sent a record of the conversation to the witness, a Spaniard who knew Walter and Uwe from a kiosk in Ipanema, who took the material to the police. The information is from the newspaper. The globe.

According to the couple’s friend, the two lived a routine of fights and Walter came to separate at one point, but resumed the relationship months later. The weather, however, did not improve. The witness also reported seeing broken doors and windows in the couple’s apartment.

The Spaniard, however, only learned of his friend’s death from the news, as Walter had become increasingly reclusive and estranged from him. In the testimony, the witness also reported that the consul always said that, as he was a diplomat, nothing could happen to him.

The German was arrested by the assistant delegate of the 14th DP (Leblon), Camila Lourenço, responsible for the investigations. In an initial conversation made on the spot, Hahn claimed that his companion had been sick and passed out, hitting his face on the floor. He later reiterated the statements in a statement given at the police station.

the case

Walter Henri Maximillen Biot, 52, was found dead on the top floor of an apartment in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. He had more than 30 injuries in different parts of his body, according to a report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn was temporarily arrested on Saturday night, the 6th, on suspicion of murder and his habeas corpus request was denied. The two had been married for 23 years and currently lived in the apartment where Biot’s body was found.

Biot, according to the autopsy report obtained by the newspaper The globe, died of subarachnoid hemorrhage (leakage of blood between the brain and tissue), cranial contusion, and head trauma caused by blunt force action. According to the examination, the Belgian’s body has more than ten injuries on his arms and hands.

There were still four injuries were detected on the face. Another six, in the trunk region. Six injuries were identified on the legs. Injuries to the anus were also recorded. There is also a large injury between the belly and the chest, compatible with a “stomping”, which may indicate that the victim has been immobilized.

violent crime

The case is being investigated by the 14th Police Station, in Leblon, which says that Hahn’s arrest was corroborated by forensics carried out in the couple’s apartment, which found a suspicious scenario and which indicate that Biot died a violent death. Contradictions were also identified in Hahn’s statements.

“His (Uwe Hahn) version is very fragile, given the evidence collected, the evidence and the technical-scientific expertise,” he told Estadão the delegate Camila Lourenço, in justifying the arrest in flagrante delicto of the German consul for murder.

On Friday night, the 5th, the German consul called the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and claimed that her husband had had a sudden illness, had fallen and hit his head. Doctors found the victim with cardiorespiratory arrest and multiple injuries. The body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) for expertise, which found multiple injuries, incompatible with the consul’s report.

To the police, Hahn told that Biot took sleeping pills and used to drink it almost every day.

In the examination carried out in the apartment, the experts detected blood stains on the floor and in an armchair. A baton was also seized, which may have been used in the attacks.