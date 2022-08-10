‘My concern is whether the people will accept it when it ends, in December’, says Lula about the Electoral PEC

Former President Lula (PT) criticized this Tuesday 9 the release of a temporary increase in the benefits of Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher and the creation of a voucher for truck drivers articulated by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) less than two months before the elections. The new values ​​begin to be paid this Tuesday.

In a meeting with businessmen at the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo, the PT member stated that, in addition to being late, the short period of validity of the Electoral PEC would be a factor of great concern due to the potential to generate social conflicts at the end of payments.

“These are benefits that have a very short duration. It worries me because, when the duration of these benefits expires, there will be a question whether the people will peacefully accept the withdrawal of a benefit he is receiving on account of the elections”, warned Lula.

For him, the release of such voluminous resources is an unprecedented factor in Brazilian elections and contributes to Bolsonaro continuing to spread a climate of crisis in relation to the election.

“We are going to compete with an opponent by making the largest distribution of money that a political campaign has seen since the end of the Empire. In history, there is no knowledge of anyone who, with 57 days to go before the elections, decides to distribute more than 50 billion reais in benefits that only last until December,” he said. “I think this is very serious. Brazilian society needs to be careful, because the signal of someone’s behavior to win an election is not easy.”

As reported earlier, Lula’s campaign intends to explore the electoral aspects of the measure. A video had already been produced on the subject and approved at a meeting attended by Lula. The piece should circulate in the coming days and aims to contain a possible advance by Bolsonaro in the polls of voting intentions. Allies of the former captain, in turn, are guided by Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the PL, to reflect inflated and distorted numbers on the benefits in campaigns by the states.

Manifesto in defense of democracy

In front of the businessmen, Lula also countered Bolsonaro’s attacks on the manifestos in defense of democracy gestated at USP, Fiesp and OAB. He signed, on Monday 8, the letter produced by members of the university, which already has more than 800 thousand supporters. At the event, Lula reiterated his confidence in electronic voting machines.

The manifesto praised by Lula was also signed by Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), candidate for vice on his ticket and present at this Tuesday’s meeting. In a brief statement, the former governor of São Paulo praised the economic policies adopted by Lula during his terms, such as administrative reform and new pension systems.

At the event, Lula also defended the pillars of his new government plan again and focused on minimizing the concern of businessmen with measures already announced by his economic team, such as the revision of the Labor Reform and the end of the Spending Ceiling. As he defended before representatives of the so-called ‘market’, everything will be done ‘in the open’, ‘without surprises’ and based on discussions with representatives of industries and agribusiness.

“Our government program goes through a government program with the understanding that Brazil needs to re-industrialize. And one more thing that Fiesp can contribute to is the discussion of what new industry niches we are going to do. What are we going to compete in?” said Lula, anticipating one of the discussions she intends to have with the sector.

“Labor legislation is the same. A lot of people were scared when we said we would re-argue. Now, nobody wants to recover what it was in 1943, we want to evolve. We are wanting to do new things. Nobody wants the entrepreneur to break, if he breaks the worker is the first to suffer”, he explained, reinforcing that he still intends to hear businessmen to write the new proposal for legislation.

Lula countered criticism from members of the ‘market’ to his speeches. According to her, he has been classified by businessmen as someone who only talks about the past and does not explore plans for the future. “I think there is no better thought for the future than someone who has done in the past the things they hope will be done in the future.”

He also challenged opponents in the sector to show actions of the current government for the benefit of entrepreneurs and agribusiness in the country. “The last good measure was in our government, the rest is the normal Safra Plan. [Em outra reunião com empresários] They talked about the invasion of land, so I asked my partner ‘Bring me all the addresses of productive lands that were invaded’. There is not. I don’t know of a productive land that has been invaded. If anyone has it, please show it to me.”