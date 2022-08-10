“My world”; Simone sends a message to her husband after rumors of “passion” with Simaria and the web reacts

The singer, who saw her husband get involved in rumors with Simaria, left a comment on Instagram and piqued the curiosity of netizens.

Gossip? We have, Brazil! As if the rumors of a possible separation weren’t enough, Simone and Simaria were also involved in another controversy. This past week, several entertainment websites and pages reported that the older sister, who recently retired from the stage, would allegedly be “in love” with Kaka Dinizhis own brother-in-law.

Yesterday (Monday 8th), in your account on Instagramthe businessman answered the question of a follower: “How do you deal with all these lies that always come out in the media about you and your family?”asked the fan, referring to the rumor about simaria. straight and sincere, Kaka he denied the ‘bafafá’ and stressed that it is nothing more than an invention.

“As you said yourself, they are lies. The truth can be proved, but the lie never. People are looking for recognition at all costs, even if it’s trying to destroy someone’s image for that, but it’s all a failed attempt.”, he wrote. Furthermore, Kaka also posted a photo with Simone and her two children.

The countrywoman, in the comments, made a point of emphasizing her love for her husband, ruling out any possibility of a ‘crisis’ in the relationship: “My world of love”, said. the post of Kaka “exploded” and has already surpassed 200 thousand likes. The speaker is successful in the Instagram with content about self-esteem and personal growth, with more than 4 million followers.