National Campaign to Vaccinate Children and Adolescents Against Polio and Other Diseases Continues Until September 9 | Health

Last Monday (8) Brazil started two vaccination campaigns – one against polio focusing on children under 5 years old and another for update the vaccination record for children under 15 against various diseases.

Brazil does not reach childhood vaccination targets and has rates below the world average; understand in 6 graphics

The initiative of the Ministry of Health aims to circumvent the low vaccination rates in the country and will be carried out until the 9th of september. About 40 thousand vaccination posts will be open to apply the doses of the 18 vaccines provided for by the national calendar for this public.

as showed the g1just last year, the main vaccines foreseen in the children’s calendar had rates below 73%, while the recommended coverage range is around 90% and 95%.

Poliomyelitis: children under 5 years old

The national campaign against polio seeks to reach children under 5 years of age who have not yet been vaccinated with the first doses of the immunizer (which is applied 2, 4, and 6 months of age, via intramuscular injection) or who have not yet taken the booster shots.

This reinforcement, provided for by the National Vaccination Calendar, is applied to 15 months and 4 years old. These vaccines are given orally. The Ministry’s goal is to reach 95% of this audience.

The disease, also called infantile paralysis, has been eradicated in the country since 1994, but the low vaccination coverage in recent years worries specialists.

According to the latest data from the Information System of the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Health consulted by the g1, coverage against polio in Brazil has not yet reached 50% of the target audience this year.

On the Ministry of Health website, it is possible to consult the 2022 vaccination schedule as well as the recommended age of application for all vaccines provided for in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

‘I lost my vaccination card, now what?’ g1 answers questions about vaccines

The absence of the Vaccination Handbook is not an impediment to getting vaccinated. The Ministry guides those who lost the document to look for the health post where the vaccines were applied to retrieve the vaccination history and make the duplicate.

Multivaccination of children and adolescents

In the case of the multi-vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health hopes to update the scheme provided by the PNI to children and adolescents under 15 years of age.

The vaccines that will be available at vaccination posts are against hepatitis, pneumonia, rotavirus, yellow fever, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, HPV, diphtheria, meningitisamong others.

The Ministry of Health explains that, for children over three years of age, these immunizers can be administered simultaneously with the Covid-19 vaccine or during any application interval.