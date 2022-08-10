Netflix subscribers pay for extra service they never used

Are you a Netflix subscriber? So know that you may be paying for an extra service that you don’t even use. Yes, millions of users of the most popular streaming platform on the planet find themselves in this condition without knowing it.

What is the extra Netflix service that no one knows about?

Since November of last year, Netflix has also included mobile games among its services. Well, the platform is not just another application that is intended to show movies, documentaries, cartoons and series. Now, you can enjoy digital games on your smartphone. Some are linked to the company’s hit series, like Stranger Things, for example.

Several titles are available for selection in the main Netflix app at no extra cost and are free of ads and in-app payments. Others are based on popular shows, including The Queen’s Gambit, and are still in development.

The problem is that only a small amount of the countless subscribers are actually playing these Netflix games. According to a report by CNBC, the games were downloaded 23.3 million times, but only 1.7 million users play daily, on average.

Netflix has 221 million subscribers

The number may seem high, but it must be remembered that it represents less than 1% of subscribers to the platform, which has 221 million registered accounts.

Still, the truth is that the streaming company is looking for tools to attract new subscribers. For the first time in its history, the company announced that it lost users in 2022.

Almost 1 million people left the service and games were one of the alternatives to attract our subscribers. Netflix plans to release 50 new games by the end of this year. According to The Sun, the platform has already invested in three independent game studios to help fulfill its goal.