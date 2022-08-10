New aid for greater distribution of campaign resources, says Lula

Former president said that the increase in the benefit amount until December is “the largest distribution of campaign resources”

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) once again criticized the benefits granted by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the electoral period.

The ex-president participated in a sabbath at Fiesp (Federation of Industry of the State of São Paulo) this Tuesday (9.Aug). He was alongside his running mate, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and Aloízio Mercadante, coordinator of the PT government program.

During the event, Lula stated that the increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil until December is the “largest distribution of money in a political campaign seen since the end of the empire”.

“These are benefits with a very short duration and I am concerned if when these benefits end, after 3 months, they will have to ask themselves if the people will peacefully accept the withdrawal of a benefit they are receiving because of the elections. I think this is very serious. I think Brazilian society has to be careful, because the sign of someone’s behavior to win an election is not easy”said the former president.

The PT also questioned the fact that Bolsonaro criticized the so-called “Letter to Brazilians in defense of the Democratic State of Law”, prepared by USP (University of São Paulo). According to him, the president would like a letter signed by “Rio de Janeiro militiamen”.

“How can we live in a country where the president tells 7 lies every day and calls a letter defending democracy a ‘letter’. Perhaps the letter he would like to have is a letter written by militiamen in Rio de Janeiro and not a letter written by businessmen, intellectuals and trade unionists defending a democratic regime.”declared the former president.