New animal-derived virus infects 35 people in China, study finds | Health

A scientific study carried out in China and published on Thursday (4) in the scientific journal “New England Journal of Medicine” announced the detection of a new type of virus of animal origin, the henipavirus. The disease is transmitted by fruit bats and, according to the publication, there are already 35 confirmed cases through saliva samples.

Located in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces, none of those infected are in serious condition. Only 26 of them had symptoms, which are: cough, fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, headaches, muscle aches, nausea and irritability.

The research reports that patients have had recent contact with animals and there are no cases of human-to-human transmission. Other related henipavirus types have been detected in bats, rodents and shrews.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), subsequent outbreaks of the disease in India, consumption of fruit or fruit products (such as raw date palm juice) contaminated with urine or saliva from infected fruit bats was the most likely source of infection. .