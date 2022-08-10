NEW group can receive discount on the LIGHT BILL

The program Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE) is granted by the federal government to low-income families registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). Families that have among their members someone who is covered by the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) can also receive the reduction.

However, a new group can be included in the discounts: in the case of those who are Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI). Discounts vary between 10% and 65%, depending on the amount of consumption in kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month.

Social Tariff for MEI

The idea of ​​including who is MEI in the Social Tariff is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies through Bill 1377/22, authored by deputy Josivaldo JP (PSD-MA). He proposes to support micro-entrepreneurs who have been affected for two years in the pandemic.

Currently, the measure is being processed in a conclusive character, and should be analyzed shortly by the following commissions: Economic Development, Industry, Commerce and Services; Mines and Energy; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Social Rate discounts table

Consumptions offered by the social tariff can reach 65% and vary according to the monthly consumption of families. Check out:

Families enrolled in CadÚnico:

First 30 kWh/month consumed = 65% discount;

Consumption above 30 kWh up to 100 kWh/month = 40% discount;

Usage above 100 kWh up to 220 kWh/month = 10% discount

Consumption above 220 kWh/month = No discount

Quilombola and indigenous families