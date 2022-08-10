New payments of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and gas vouchers of 100; Historic disinflation in July; Bank profit grows 49% in 2021 and more

Caixa Econômica Federal started yesterday, 9, payments of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and the gas voucher for 100% of the 13 kg cylinder. This Wednesday, the 10th, the calendar provides for new releases for millions of families.

The aid for walkers, which had the first two installments deposited in August, returns at the end of September. The benefit of R$ 1 thousand continues until December for 900 thousand autonomous cargo carriers.

In the economic field, the country had record disinflation in July. Whites, on the other hand, recorded a 49% increase in profit in 2021, despite the launch of Pix by the Central Bank. See more details on these subjects in highlights of the day.

Aid Brazil and gas voucher calendar

The effects of the constitutional amendment approved by Congress in July began to be felt last Tuesday. The text increased Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600 per month and the gas voucher to 100% of the cylinder, in addition to creating an aid for truck drivers and another for taxi drivers.

The calendar of the first two social programs was brought forward in August. In addition to the increase in values, the government confirmed the inclusion of more than 2 million families in the Auxílio Brasil payroll, totaling 20.2 million beneficiaries.

Auxílio Gás will continue to serve around 5.6 million families in the coming days. The amount of R$ 110 paid this month was defined based on surveys by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) on the average price of a 13 kg gas cylinder in the country.

Both benefits are released according to the end of your Social Identification Number (NIS) of those approved. See the full calendar:

Payday end of NIS august 9 1 august 10 two August 11th 3 August 12th 4 August 15th 5 August 16th 6 august 17 7 august 18 8 August 19th 9 August 22 0

Aid for truck drivers returns next month

The so-called Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Transporters (BEm Trucker) also had its first installment deposited yesterday. The aid serves autonomous cargo carriers registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022.

In this first round, the government released two quotas of R$ 1 thousand through the Caixa Tem app, one referring to August and the other retroactive to July. The next transfers will be simple, always in the second half of each month.

Below, check out the aid schedule for hikers:

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th

Source: Ministry of Labor

The worker who wants to consult the situation in the RNTRC needs to make the consultation on the ANTT website, clicking on this link. The search can be carried out using information about the driver, the location or the vehicle.

deflation in july

The first deflation since May 2020 was registered in July in the country, driven by the recent drop in fuel prices and electricity bills. Last month, the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) dropped 0.68%, the lowest level since the beginning of the historical series, which began in January 1980.

Even with fuels 14.15% cheaper and electricity falling 5.78%, inflation exceeds twice the target set by the government. Data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) show that the IPCA accumulated in the last 12 months is 10.07%, while the target is 3.5%.

The deflation movement is the result of the limitation of ICMS rates on fuel and electricity by the states, in addition to the cut of federal taxes on gasoline and ethanol. The effect was mainly seen in the transport (-4.51%) and housing (-1.05%) groups.

Gasoline prices dropped 15.48% in the last month, while ethanol prices dropped 11.38%. Alone, the oil derivative offered the greatest contribution to the negative impact among the 377 sub-items that make up the IPCA.

Banks profit BRL 132 billion in 2021

Even with the creation of Pix by the Central Bank, banks reported a net profit of R$ 132 billion in 2021. The amount represents an increase of 49% compared to 2020 and 10% compared to 2019, revealing that the increase also exceeds pre -pandemic.

The data are from the BC Financial Stability Report, which points to the growth in the interest margin as one of the explanations for the result. Two other contributing factors were the reduction in expenses with provisions and the gain in efficiency.

“System profitability should remain resilient, but profits tend to grow at a slower pace. The scenario for 2022 is one of weaker economic activity, lower credit growth, normalization of defaults and higher funding and operating costs”, the document details.

The launch of Pix is ​​an argument used by the government to justify the signing of a letter in defense of democracy by bankers. Jair Bolsonaro’s team claims that the sector’s criticism would be retaliation for the loss in revenue caused by the means of payment.