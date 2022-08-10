New Polo 2023 will have LED headlights in the second half

The New Polo 2023 will arrive in the second half of 2022 with an important novelty, all versions of Volkswagen’s premium compact hatch will have LED headlights.

In addition, the New Polo 2023 will also have Matrix LED headlights on the Polo GTS, which has the IQ signature. Light.

Ciro Possobom, COO of Volkswagen do Brasil, says: “The importance of a lighting set goes beyond safety and comfort, it involves technology, design and style”.

Possobom continues: “With the New Polo, we thought from the beginning to bring more advanced options and to keep the Polo as a reference in the segment. One of them was lighting, embarking on the entire high-tech line with standard items”.

With local development, the new Polo 2023 headlights went through a 24-month process, having gone through the stages of Product Planning, Design Desires, Technical Feasibility, Prototypes and Pre-Validation, Product Validation and Production.

Antonio Carnielli Jr., Deputy Director of Body Engineering, Finishing, Vehicle Safety and Pre-Development at Volkswagen do Brasil, comments: “The process of creating and validating any part demands extensive work from our team.

Carnelli Jr, explains: “Headlamps, like all lighting pieces, are delicate and very technical parts, with the need to involve several areas within the engineering itself, such as electrical, security and development, but also other areas, such as design. There are several prototypes until we get to the part that will be installed in the car”.

According to VW, the new LED headlights reduce energy consumption by up to 95% and last 25 times longer.

The Polo 2023’s new H7 optics are made up of high and low beams and daytime running lights all in LED, with more than 700 lumens (amount of radiated light) of intensity, an increase of 50% compared to halogen; The range is more than 130 m away, 85% greater range compared to common lamps of the current Polo.

The New Polo GTS will have matrix LED headlights with IQ light cannon. Light with FLA (Front Lightning Assistant), the automatic high beam.