New Toyota Yaris officially appears in Thailand

The new generation of Toyota Yaris for emerging markets officially appears in Thailand to continue the Japanese brand’s compact that is also produced here in Brazil.

In fact, the future of the model here is still uncertain, but in the face of a new generation and Toyota’s current strategy of making a good volume, the New Yaris can follow rival Honda City in a threatened segment.

With a fluid look and sculpted body at the rear, the New Yaris appears in Thailand with a proposal of greater sophistication, although the focus is on price.

At the front, new compact full LED headlights draw attention, as well as the huge grille, which gives more expressiveness to the sedan, called Yaris Ativ.

At the rear, the C-pillars approach the edge of the trunk, while the LED taillights only give a well-behaved look and without much prominence in the set.

Inside, the dashboard of the New Yaris has a much more modern look than the previous generation, with 10 years of life on its back…

The leather upholstery on the front assembly as well as part of the console helps sell a more premium Yaris, as does the configurable analog-digital cluster you can see.

The new steering wheel also helps, having a circular center, unlike the Corolla. Multimedia with a highlighted screen, automatic air conditioning and electronic parking brake reinforce the proposal of the New Yaris.

It also has Auto Hold and customizable 64-color interior lighting, as well as PM2.5 air filter, rear traffic alert, braided leather trim, front and rear parking sensors, six-speaker Pioneer sound system, and brakes. disc on four wheels.

Measuring 4,425 m long, 1,740 m wide, 1,480 m high and 2,620 m wheelbase, the New Yaris has six airbags, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant, rear air diffusers, 360 monitoring. degrees, among others.

In terms of mechanics, the New Yaris has only the 1.2 Dual VVT-i engine with 94 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 11.2 at 4,400 rpm, with a Super CVT-i gearbox option (with output gear) and three modes of Driving: Eco, Normal and Sport. Liked?

Toyota Yaris 2023 – Photo gallery