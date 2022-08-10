Neymar’s betrayal in Rio sparked a breakup with Biancardi; know

Reproduction / Instagram Biancardi

Despite rumors and indications, Neymar and Bruna Bincardi have kept silent about the end of their relationship.

The crisis between them began more than a month ago, a few days after the arraiá promoted by the player at his mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro, and just before he returned from vacation to Paris.

What no one knew until now is that the breakup happened because of a betrayal during the June party promoted by the ace, on June 26, when they came to pose together matching the costumes. Betrayal that would only be discovered by Bruna Biancardi a few days after the event.

Before that, on the Tuesday after the arraiá, the 28th, Neymar and the digital influencer made what would be the last public appearance of the then couple, in the delivery of an award at Copacabana Palace, in Rio. Everything was fine until then.

It was only when the couple returned to the player’s mansion in Mangaratiba that the crisis began. It didn’t take long to reach Bruna Biancardi’s ears that she had been betrayed by Neymar in the arraiá. The betrayal would have happened after she went to sleep.

On Friday, July 1st, Bruna posted from Mangaratiba, riding a horse with friends. On the same day, however, shortly after discovering the betrayal, she called Neymar to her room and broke up with him.

“She found out that he had hooked up with a girl and ended up there. It was an auê. Bruna took her things and left as soon as dawn broke, without talking to anyone”, says a source from EXTRA, who now decided to break the silence, revealing behind the scenes of the breakup.

After Bruna Biancardi’s departure, Neymar still had a party at his mansion with the presence of models, bloggers, players and friends. The engagement ring, however, remained on his finger, as shown by a photo of the player alongside singer Azzy, who sang at the event.

On Sunday night, July 3, already in São Paulo and before boarding back to Paris, Neymar went to dinner with Gabriel Medina and his pals at a hamburger restaurant. The engagement ring, however, was no longer with him, sparking the breakup rumors.

At the same time, Bruna stayed away from the networks for a while, which she rarely does, increasing the rumors. She wouldn’t post again until a few days later. In videos training at the gym, she appeared for the first time without the engagement ring she wore.