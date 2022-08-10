“No idea about anything”

While some artists struggle to remain on the staff of Globe, others celebrate being away from the Carioca studios for years. It was the case of the actor, Mario Gomeswho in an interview with the podcast “talking parrot”, the guest revealed that he was happy not to work for the communication company and took the opportunity to snipe some famous people known to the general public.

“I’m out of Globe 14 years ago, thanks to God. I don’t need to get involved [com a emissora]. I see my colleagues practically obliged to support Globo”, commented Mario Gomes. In this excerpt of the conversation, the actor may be referring to the artists who need to support the company’s decisions to remain employed.

At one point in the conversation, mario shoot the presenter Xuxa and claims that the blonde has no idea of ​​the things that are happening in the country.”THE Xuxa you have no idea of ​​anything, my heavenly father. She talks things out but doesn’t know what’s going on”, said Mário, referring to the political position of the mother of Sasha Meneghel.

In addition to Xuxa, Gomes isHe also commented on the fight between the brothers BrunO and Thiago Gagliasso, who had their relationship weakened due to political differences. “We are in favor of freedom of expression. You can say whatever you want. You can’t say it’s complicated. If you don’t like it, you have the right to sue me..”, he said supporting the thoughts of Thiago.