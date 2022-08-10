Nutritionist reveals 6 tricks that help eliminate belly fat

The fat accumulated in the abdominal region of the body is one of the most harmful to people’s health. No wonder nutritionists and doctors insist that their patients adopt habits to reduce the volume of belly fat.

See too: Discover the essential nutrient for those who want to lose weight

More than aesthetic gains, taking care of this problem helps to avoid a number of diseases such as stroke, diabetes and liver complications (in the liver), for example. With that in mind, we’ve separated some tips that will help you reduce belly fat from now on.

The tips were also given to the Metrópoles portal, by nutritionist Brua Rua. He explained that there are two types of belly fat. One that is located in the subcutaneous region – under the skin, and another that is located in the organs, known as visceral fat, one of the most risky for human health.

How to reduce belly fat with daily habits

If you already suffer from high blood pressure, high cholesterol, digestive tract problems and any other ailments, reducing belly fat will help improve your overall condition. Check out the best tips to achieve a good effect within this objective:

1 – Eat more fiber and protein

Instead of carbohydrates, it is best to have meals with a greater number of vegetables, as well as fruits and protein foods, such as meat and eggs. This type of diet helps to reduce the accumulation of fat in the abdominal region of the body. In addition, it favors the elimination of toxins and “bad” substances from the body.

2 – Cut down on alcohol consumption

Another habit that should be employed is to reduce the amount of alcoholic beverages ingested regularly. The exaggeration of this type of substance favors the concentration of adipose tissue in the abdomen (belly fat).

3 – Try to relax more

Stress is one of the causes of body swelling, as it releases hormones such as corticosteroids. The chemical reactions caused by stress and anxiety contribute to an unruly, high-carbohydrate diet.

4 – Sleeping well helps to reduce belly fat

A good night’s sleep and rest will do miracles for your health, including helping to reduce belly fat.

5 – Drink plenty of water

Consuming adequate amounts of water makes the body eliminate fat and toxins that could accumulate in the body. So, take good care of your daily hydration.

6 – Move

Finally, a common tip when it comes to improving human health, do physical activity regularly.

*With information from Metropolis