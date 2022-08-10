Oi (OIBR3) should bring surprises in the balance of 2Q22, say analysts

Business

THE Hey (OIBR3) will release its balance sheet for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) next Thursday (11), after the market closes. Check out some predictions about the company’s results.

Genial Investimentos points out that, for the telecommunications sector, the main highlights should come with the completion of the sale of Oi Móvel.

“With this, the expectation is that the mobile customer base of both TIM (TIMS3) as much as Alive telephone (VIVT3) include the new numbers, even if they are not accounted for within revenue. They point to the transition period from Oi’s old customers to its new operators”, says the Genial report.

Another point mentioned by analysts is that advances in 5G should be seen in the results later on, since the movement started at the end of the quarter.

“The big surprise for Oi should be the closing of the sale of Oi Móvel, as well as the sale of the control of the former InfraCo (currently V.tal) and the disclosure of its results contemplating such events”, they emphasize.

Genial reiterates the recommendation to buy the Oi sharesat the target price of R$ 1.10.

Positive vision for the future of Oi

On the other hand, BTG Pactual (BPAC11), without making predictions about the 2Q22 of Oistates that the company is following in line with the strategic planning, which aims to get tele out of the judicial recovery status.

This stems from the proposal in the amount of R$ 1.697 billion by an affiliate of highline for the purchase of 8 thousand telecommunications infrastructure sites for the fixed operation, with a total of R$1.1 billion to be received on the closing date of the transaction and R$600 million by 2026.

BTG analysts recalled, in a report, that the model that would be used in the business would be a “sale-leaseback”, that is: Oi, from the moment of sale, will lease back these Highline sites to provide its fixed line. However, the company did not provide much information about the payment terms of the R$ 600 million to be received in 2026.

“We believe this is related to the end of the concession,” states the BTG report. “As these assets refer to the fixed telephony operation (STFC), for which Oi has a concession that runs until 2025, the second installment is likely related to the revenue metrics that Highline will receive after the concession ends”, says BTG.

if the acquisition is closed, the fixed operation sites will be sold together with all their assets, contracts, rights, obligations, licenses and other equipment necessary for their operation.

Therefore, it is necessary to evaluate: how the acquisition is of an asset linked to the concession, the sales process is not so simple. “In addition to the approval of the WhereOi will need to prove to Anatel that the sale of these sites will have no effect on the continuity of concession services, since the STFC operation may use towers in some cases, transmitting information via radio”, says BTG.

“The binding proposal provides that the conclusion of the transaction is subject, among other conditions precedent usual to this type of transaction, to the applicable regulatory approvals, including Anatel and Cade”, explains Oi, in its material fact.

Oi’s main objective is to meet cash needs until 2025, when the company will pay the debt securities. The sale should help achieve this goal, even with possible increased rental expenses.

“We do not have visibility of how much Oi will spend on leasing due to the new contract”, says BTG, noting that the situation will still be evaluated by the investment bank and will have a revised model in the coming weeks.

BTG Pactual expects the sale of Oi to close by the end of 2022.

Risks that may lead to the cancellation of the sale of Oi Móvel

Anatel’s opinion shows that TIM, Vivo and Claro, the companies that bought Oi Móvel, are not complying with one of the remedies established during the deal.

Thus, according to a report by Genial Investimentos, this imbroglio with purchase of Oi Móvel may ‘end with the cancellation of the transaction’.

“With the justification that companies would not be complying with the medicine taxesAnatel analyzes the possibility of reviewing the prior consent for the sale of Oi’s mobile assets, in addition to other sanctions that demonstrate the body’s discontent with the developments of the case”, says Genial.

“Meanwhile, TIM, Vivo and Claro are seeking a way to avoid losses as a result of the decision, to put into practice the values ​​they believe are fair for the continuity of their operations related to national roaming services. More information about the case should be released throughout this week”, follow the analysts of the house.

Despite this, the hypothesis cancellation of the purchase of Oi Mobile is considered unlikely.

Analysts recall that the closing of the deal has already been carried out: “The cancellation of prior consent and consequent cancellation of the purchase have remote chances of occurring due to the numerous negative effects that this decision would generate”.

According to the house, in this scenario Oi would not be able to get out of judicial recovery.

“Part of its debts have already been paid to the respective creditors and the migration of the customer base is already underway. Thus, we believe that the possible path is a middle ground between the parties, without the need to revoke the decision to sell Oi Móvel”, they conclude.

See the remedies for buying Oi Móvel:

RAN Sharing (Radio Access Network Sharing) contracts, which consist of sharing resources between two companies

Spectrum rental, enabling smaller companies to offer mobile services (in municipalities with less than 100,000 inhabitants in the former Oi Móvel area)

National Roaming Agreement, allowing the operation of mobile services outside the coverage area of ​​your operator throughout Brazilian territory

Agreement for MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), where an operator buys the right to use part of the infrastructure offered by one or more mobile operators that have towers and antennas to provide access to mobile networks on a wholesale basis.

Hi quote

This Tuesday (9), Oi’s shares fell by 3.07%, quoted at R$ 0.63. In the year, they accumulate losses of 16.00%.